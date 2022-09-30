Week 4 Expert Picks: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1), this Sunday, October 2, at 8:20 p.m. ET in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium. The last time the Chiefs and Bucs faced each other was Super Bowl LV in 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning it's second Super Bowl.
To find out how to watch, listen and livestream the game - click here.
Here is what experts believe will transpire on Sunday:
- NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal - Chiefs
- ESPN.com - Split, Bucs
- USA Today - Chiefs
- CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco - Chiefs
