Week Seven Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Raiders

The Buccaneers will now play their game in Las Vegas against the Raiders on Sunday afternoon but that’s not likely to change any of these expert picks.

Oct 22, 2020 at 12:42 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Tampa Bay was slated to start a streak of three primetime games on Sunday night in Las Vegas against the 3-2 Raiders. That won't quite happen now. The game has been moved to Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. to ensure there is a Sunday Night Football game available after a member of the Las Vegas Raiders tested positive for COVID-19, placing the game in question.

Should the game be played, which team will come out on top? The Raiders are coming off a bye and the Buccaneers are coming off a win over the previous undefeated Green Bay Packers, who were coincidentally also coming off a bye. And though Tampa Bay will likely be riding high, the weight of expectation sets in. You don't need to look further than this week's predictions of the experts to see that.

See below for the full list of expert picks.

NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal – Buccaneers

ESPN.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio - Buccaneers

USA Today, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

SB Nation, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)

