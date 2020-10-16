Week Six Expert Picks: Packers vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers return home after getting a few extra days off and will welcome fans into Raymond James Stadium as they take on the Green Bay Packers in FOX's game of the week.

The matchup pits two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks against each other in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, a treat we as a collective NFL community have only seen two other times, the last in 2018 when Brady and the New England Patriots beat the Packers 31-17 at Gillette Stadium.

While the Bucs and Packers used to share a division, since the realignment in 2002, they've played each other sparingly. The last time the Green Bay came to Tampa Bay was in 2014. The last time the two teams played at all was 2017 when the Bucs visited Lambeau and the Packers squeaked by in an overtime victory.

Those Buccaneers look a lot different than these Buccaneers, though. Coming off a loss to another NFC North team, Brady won't want to drop another but the Packers are arguably playing as good, if not better, than any other team in the league, currently. It will certainly be must-see TV that could go either way.