Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Week Three Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Broncos

The Buccaneers will travel to Denver for the first time since 2012 to face an injury-laden Broncos team for Week Three.

Sep 25, 2020 at 01:45 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Expert-Picks---Week-3

Tampa Bay is now sitting at .500 and tied for first place in the NFC South with the New Orleans Saints. They'll take on the first of their AFC West opponents this year in Week Three, as they make the trek to the Rockies for the first time since 2012.

The Bucs are 2-7 all-time against the Broncos. Even quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿, who has faced off with his former AFC foes quite a bit over the course of his career, is only 4-7 against them on the road – his worst road record against any team.

Brady won't be facing the usual suspects in Denver. Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller is out, likely for the season, with an ankle injury he suffered in training camp. Starting quarterback Drew Lock was knocked out last game for a few weeks and the offensive weapons the Bucs' defense will have to contend with are extremely young and inexperienced.

This has all weighed heavily into the national pundits' view of the game, where the Bucs are six-point favorites. Nearly every expert on our list is taking Tampa Bay in the mile-high city.

We'll see if they're right on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. See below for the full list of expert picks.

NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal – Buccaneers

ESPN.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio - Buccaneers

USA Today, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)

SB Nation, Consensus - Buccaneers (unanimous)

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

Related Content

Week Two Expert Picks: Panthers vs. Buccaneers
news

Week Two Expert Picks: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers get another division opponent as they play a game inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time in 2020. See how the experts have them faring against the Carolina Panthers in Week Two.
Week One Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints
news

Week One Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints

Despite the splashiest offseason in the league and the addition of proven talent, national pundits are still picking the Saints in New Orleans in the Buccaneers' season opener.
Week 16 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Texans
news

Week 16 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Texans

See who the experts are picking ahead of the Buccaneers vs. Texans Week 16 matchup on Saturday.
Week 15 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Lions
news

Week 15 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Lions

See who the experts are picking ahead of the Buccaneers vs. Lions Week 15 matchup on Sunday.
Week 14 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Colts
news

Week 14 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Colts

See who the experts are picking ahead of the Buccaneers vs. Colts on Sunday.
Week 13 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Jaguars
news

Week 13 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Jaguars

See who the gaggle of experts are picking ahead of the Buccaneers vs. Jaguars on Sunday
Week 12 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
news

Week 12 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Check out who the experts picked for the Bucs' game against the Falcons.
Week 11 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints
news

Week 11 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints

Check out who the experts picked for the Bucs' game against the Saints.
Week 10 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Cardinals
news

Week 10 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Cardinals

Check out who the experts picked for the Bucs' game against the Cardinals.
Week Nine Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Seahawks
news

Week Nine Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Seahawks

Check out who the experts picked for the Bucs' game against the Seahawks.
Week Eight Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Titans
news

Week Eight Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Titans

Check out who the experts picked for the Bucs' game against the Titans.

Advertising