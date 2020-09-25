Week Three Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay is now sitting at .500 and tied for first place in the NFC South with the New Orleans Saints. They'll take on the first of their AFC West opponents this year in Week Three, as they make the trek to the Rockies for the first time since 2012.

The Bucs are 2-7 all-time against the Broncos. Even quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿, who has faced off with his former AFC foes quite a bit over the course of his career, is only 4-7 against them on the road – his worst road record against any team.

Brady won't be facing the usual suspects in Denver. Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller is out, likely for the season, with an ankle injury he suffered in training camp. Starting quarterback Drew Lock was knocked out last game for a few weeks and the offensive weapons the Bucs' defense will have to contend with are extremely young and inexperienced.

This has all weighed heavily into the national pundits' view of the game, where the Bucs are six-point favorites. Nearly every expert on our list is taking Tampa Bay in the mile-high city.