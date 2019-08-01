The First Wave

The Buccaneers played their inaugural season in 1976. At that time, Phyllis had just moved down to the area from Massachusetts. Her high school colors had been orange and brown. The Buccaneers, donning orange creamsicle uniforms, caught her eye. She was halfway there.

"When the Bucs came out and they had their orange, it was just a perfect match for me to become a Bucs fan from the day one," she says.

While the Bucs had a rough introduction to the league, Phyllis's fandom never wavered. Where people were giving tickets away, Phyllis was taking them and going to every game.

And she hasn't stopped.

Phyllis Miller has been to every single Buccaneers home game… ever. She hasn't missed a single one to this day. Sometimes it's been on other people's tickets when she's had to give up her season passes. Sometimes it's been with different company. But Phyllis has always been there, wearing her outfit of the season.

"I always wear the same outfit," Phyllis says of her superstitions. "I get a new outfit each season but that will be the only outfit I'll wear to the games. I have my Bucs sneakers. I've had them a few years and I designed them myself. I got a new pair for this season so I have to wear certain things and I have to have certain things in my pockets just a way every time."

It's been like that for a long time (43 years, to be exact) and Phyllis has many memories to go along with it. One of her favorite memories, and actually a few of her favorite memories, involve her all-time favorite player: quarterback Steve DeBerg.