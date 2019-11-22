Why I Raise the Flags: Wide Receiver Justin Watson

Planting the Flag

From the beginning and really until now, football has always been about people. All my friends played football and I really wanted to be a part of that. I think even to this day, the brotherhood that's among football players in unlike anything else in the sports world. There's something about hitting each other every day and working all year long for just 16 opportunities, or in college, 10 or 11 or 12 opportunities. In the Ivy League, 10.

It's the ultimate team sport because really if you have 10 guys, sometimes that's not enough. You need all 11 guys doing their job and it's just special. In basketball, you can have one player totally change a team, hockey kind of a similar thing but football is really that sport that you rely on all 11 guys every single play.

Things like scoring touchdowns, it's total joy. The most fun part is turning around and seeing all your teammates run after you and tackle you in the end zone. It's just fun knowing that your team is counting on you and you pulled through for them. Now you have the spotlight to say hey let's move on to the next play, let's keep going here. But man, celebrating with your teammates in the end zone, that's the best feeling in this sport.

Flying High

I think our front office has done a really good job of bringing in people that aren't here just for money or anything like that. They're really here for the love of the game. That's what [Head Coach Bruce Arians] said right from the beginning. If you're just here for a check, that's not enough. We want people that really love this game. Being here for the second year and really getting to know these guys on a deeper, more personal level, it just made me want to play that much harder for these guys around us.