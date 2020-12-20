Bucs-Falcons Inactives | Jamel Dean Returns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster was in flux throughout Week 15 due to a handful of players going on and coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list, but as of the weekend there was little doubt as to who would be available on Sunday in Atlanta. The Buccaneers had no players with game-status designations on Friday's injury report and none that had to be declared inactive on Sunday due to injury.

The practical result is that cornerback ﻿Jamel Dean﻿ will return to action after missing the last two games, one due to a concussion and the other due to a groin injury. Dean rejoins Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting as the team's starting corner trio, though veteran Ross Cockrell, who filled in well for Dean, is also available.

Of course, the Bucs' inactive list doesn't include starting left tackle Donovan Smith or starting running back Ronald Jones because both are on the COVID list. Josh Wells will step in for Smith, just as he did in a Week 15 win last year, while ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is expected to get the first snaps in the backfield. The Buccaneers can also lean on ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿, ﻿Ke'Shawn Vaughn﻿ and ﻿Kenjon Barner﻿ in the running game.

The Falcons will be without star wideout Julio Jones, who will miss his second straight game and the fifth of this season due to a hamstring injury. Russell Gage will likely absorb most of his snaps opposite Calvin Ridley. In addition, starting safety Ricardo Allen will miss a second straight game due to a concussion.