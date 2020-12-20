Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs-Falcons Inactives | Jamel Dean Returns

The Buccaneers will have their starting secondary intact on Sunday in Atlanta as CB Jamel Dean returns after missing the last two games…The Falcons will be without WR Julio Jones

Dec 20, 2020 at 11:29 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Inactive Report 2020 graphic

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster was in flux throughout Week 15 due to a handful of players going on and coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list, but as of the weekend there was little doubt as to who would be available on Sunday in Atlanta. The Buccaneers had no players with game-status designations on Friday's injury report and none that had to be declared inactive on Sunday due to injury.

The practical result is that cornerback ﻿Jamel Dean﻿ will return to action after missing the last two games, one due to a concussion and the other due to a groin injury. Dean rejoins Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting as the team's starting corner trio, though veteran Ross Cockrell, who filled in well for Dean, is also available.

Of course, the Bucs' inactive list doesn't include starting left tackle Donovan Smith or starting running back Ronald Jones because both are on the COVID list. Josh Wells will step in for Smith, just as he did in a Week 15 win last year, while ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is expected to get the first snaps in the backfield. The Buccaneers can also lean on ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿, ﻿Ke'Shawn Vaughn﻿ and ﻿Kenjon Barner﻿ in the running game.

The Falcons will be without star wideout Julio Jones, who will miss his second straight game and the fifth of this season due to a hamstring injury. Russell Gage will likely absorb most of his snaps opposite Calvin Ridley. In addition, starting safety Ricardo Allen will miss a second straight game due to a concussion.

The Buccaneers announced their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before their scheduled kickoff against the Falcons. With Smith and Jones not counting against the active roster, Tampa Bay had 53 players to choose from after elevating kicker Greg Joseph and guard Ted Larsen from the practice squad, which meant they had to name five players inactive. The Falcons elevated cornerback Delrick Abrams on Saturday, giving them 54 active players and the need to deactivate six of them.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • TE Antony Auclair
  • DL Khalil Davis
  • K Greg Joseph
  • QB Ryan Griffin
  • WR Justin Watson

None of the Buccaneers' inactive players are out due to injury.

FALCONS INACTIVES

  • S Ricardo Allen
  • DT Marlon Davidson
  • CB Darqueze Dennard
  • WR Julio Jones
  • RB Qadree Ollison
  • T John Wetzel

Allen, Davidson, Dennard and Jones are out due to injury.

Related Content

news

Vikings-Bucs Inactives | Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the Backfield Mix

The Buccaneers will keep rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn up for Sunday's game, with Leonard Fournette inactive…Vikings will be without All-Pro LB Eric Kendricks due to a calf injury
news

Chiefs-Bucs Inactives | Marpet and Smith Cleared to Play

The Buccaneers will have their starting offensive line intact against the Chiefs as LG Ali Marpet returns from a concussion and LT Donovan Smith was cleared during a pregame workout
news

Rams-Bucs Inactives | Marpet Remains Out

Starting left guard Ali Marpet will miss a third consecutive game due to a concussion and TE Tanner Hudson is away from the team due to family reasons
news

Bucs-Panthers Inactives | Davis Cleared to Play

The Buccaneers will have the services of top CB Carlton Davis against the Panthers' talented group of pass-catchers on Sunday but will play a second straight game without starting LG Ali Marpet
news

Saints-Bucs Inactives | Chris Godwin In, Ali Marpet Out

After missing one game due to a broken finger, WR Chris Godwin returns for the Buccaneers, though the offense will be missing one of its best blockers with LG Ali Marpet sidelined by a concussion
news

Bucs-Giants Inactives | Chris Godwin to Miss Fourth Game

The Buccaneers will be without WR Chris Godwin for the fourth time in eight games this season due to his fractured finger…TE Antony Auclair makes his return after spending six games on IR
news

Bucs-Raiders Inactives | Fournette Returns to Action

The Buccaneers will get another piece of their offense back in the mix in Las Vegas as RB Leonard Fournette returns from a two-game absence…S Andrew Adams has been cleared to play, too
news

Packers-Bucs Inactives | Godwin and McCoy Return

The Bucs' offense is close to full strength again as WR Chris Godwin and RB LeSean McCoy have been cleared to play Sunday against Green Bay
news

Bucs-Bears Inactives | Evans, Miller Cleared to Play

Though they are still without several key offensive pieces, the Bucs will have the services of WRs Mike Evans and Scotty Miller on Thursday night in Chicago
news

Chargers-Bucs Inactives | Godwin and Fournette Out

The Bucs will be without two key offensive pieces Sunday against the Chargers, as WR Chris Godwin and RB Leonard Fournette are inactive…Los Angeles is also missing a receiver and two starting linemen
news

Bucs-Broncos Inactives | Chris Godwin Returns

The Buccaneers had three receivers on their Week Three injury report but only Justin Watson is unable to play Sunday, with Chris Godwin returning after missing one game due to a concussion

Advertising