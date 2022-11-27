Bucs-Browns Inactives | Vita Vea Cleared to Play

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the NFL's fifth-ranked rushing attack on Sunday, and fortunately they will have one of their best run-stoppers available to help defend against the Cleveland Browns' ground game. The Buccaneers have named their inactives for their Week 12 road game in Cleveland and Vita Vea is not among them.

Vea was labeled as questionable for Sunday's game after getting in very limited practice work during the week due to a foot injury. Head Coach Todd Bowles explained on Friday that Vea's injury was not the result of game action or any workout; he simply woke up with soreness one day during the bye week.

Tampa Bay's own ground game will be missing a key component as starting running back Leonard Fournette stayed back in Tampa due to a hip injury. Rookie Rachaad White will assume the starting role and will be back up by Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard, the latter of whom was just activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) and guard Luke Goedeke (foot) are also unavailable Sunday due to injury.

The Buccaneers and Browns submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 12 matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Buccaneers elevated inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert from the practice squad for the game and thus had to name six players inactive to get down to the game-day limit of 48. The Browns elevated linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. from their practice squad and also had to name six inactives.

Starting cornerback Greg Newsome will miss his second consecutive game due to a concussion, likely leading to more work for corners A.J. Green and rookie Martin Emerson.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

RB Leonard Fournette

WR Russell Gage

G Luke Goedeke

TE Kyle Rudolph

S Nolan Turner

QB Kyle Trask

Fournette, Gage and Goedeke are out due to injury.

BROWNS INACTIVES

· RB Demetric Felton

· QB Kellen Mond

· CB Greg Newsome

· DT Tommy Togiai

· DE Chase Winovich

· WR Michael Woods