Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs-Browns Inactives | Vita Vea Cleared to Play

Though he was limited by a foot injury during the week, DL Vita Vea will suit up for the Buccaneers in Cleveland on Sunday…RB Leonard Fournette (hip) will sit out for the first time this year

Nov 27, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

vv

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the NFL's fifth-ranked rushing attack on Sunday, and fortunately they will have one of their best run-stoppers available to help defend against the Cleveland Browns' ground game. The Buccaneers have named their inactives for their Week 12 road game in Cleveland and Vita Vea is not among them.

Vea was labeled as questionable for Sunday's game after getting in very limited practice work during the week due to a foot injury. Head Coach Todd Bowles explained on Friday that Vea's injury was not the result of game action or any workout; he simply woke up with soreness one day during the bye week.

Tampa Bay's own ground game will be missing a key component as starting running back Leonard Fournette stayed back in Tampa due to a hip injury. Rookie Rachaad White will assume the starting role and will be back up by Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard, the latter of whom was just activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) and guard Luke Goedeke (foot) are also unavailable Sunday due to injury.

The Buccaneers and Browns submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 12 matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Buccaneers elevated inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert from the practice squad for the game and thus had to name six players inactive to get down to the game-day limit of 48. The Browns elevated linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. from their practice squad and also had to name six inactives.

Starting cornerback Greg Newsome will miss his second consecutive game due to a concussion, likely leading to more work for corners A.J. Green and rookie Martin Emerson.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • RB Leonard Fournette
  • WR Russell Gage
  • G Luke Goedeke
  • TE Kyle Rudolph
  • S Nolan Turner
  • QB Kyle Trask

Fournette, Gage and Goedeke are out due to injury.

BROWNS INACTIVES

· RB Demetric Felton

· QB Kellen Mond

· CB Greg Newsome

· DT Tommy Togiai

· DE Chase Winovich

· WR Michael Woods

Newsome is out due to injury.

Related Content

news

Seahawks-Bucs Inactives | Cameron Brate, Antoine Winfield Jr. Return to Action

TE Cameron Brate is active for the first time since suffering a neck injury in Pittsburgh in Week Six, and S Antoine Winfield Jr. is also back after a two-game absence

news

Rams-Bucs Inactives | Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting Return

The Buccaneers' secondary will once again be missing Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Sunday against the Rams, but reinforcements are arriving in corners Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting

news

Ravens-Bucs Inactives | Julio Jones Active for Game

With seven players ruled out of Thursday night's game due to injuries – including DBs Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Antoine Winfield Jr. – the Bucs had no difficult decisions to make on the inactive list

news

Bucs-Panthers Inactives | Mike Edwards, Shaq Mason Cleared to Play

Starting safety Mike Edwards will return to action on Sunday after missing one game with an elbow injury, and the Bucs' offensive line is intact with right guard Shaq Mason overcoming an ankle issue

news

Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Julio Jones Ruled Out, Russell Gage Active

Long-time Falcons star Julio Jones will not suit up against his former team on Sunday due to a knee injury, but another former Atlanta receiver, Russell Gage, has been cleared for action

news

Chiefs-Bucs Inactives | Chris Godwin, Julio Jones Return

Tom Brady will have will have a more robust pass-catching group on Sunday night as WRs Chris Godwin and Julio Jones return from two-game absences…LT Donovan Smith also returns to protect Brady's blind side

news

Packers-Bucs Inactives | Julio Jones Ruled Out

With wideouts Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones all unavailable for Sunday's game against the Packers, recently signed pass-catcher Cole Beasley is active for the Buccaneers

news

Bucs-Saints Inactives | Donovan Smith to Miss Third Game of His Career

Starting left tackle Donovan Smith will have a rare sideline view for Sunday's game in New Orleans, and the Bucs' offense will also be without wideouts Chris Godwin and Julio Jones

news

Bucs-Cowboys Inactives | Chris Godwin Active for the Opener

WR Chris Godwin is expected to suit up for the first time since last December as he has returned from a knee injury and is active for Sunday night's opener

news

Rams-Bucs Inactives | Fournette Returns, Wirfs Inactive

After being activated from I.R. on Saturday, RB Leonard Fournette is active for Sunday's game after missing four contests…T Tristan Wirfs is inactive but C Ryan Jensen has been cleared to play

news

Eagles-Bucs Inactives | Lavonte David, Shaq Barrett Back in Action

ILB Lavonte David is back in the lineup after spending three weeks on injured reserve, and the Bucs have also cleared OLB Shaq Barrett and CB Carlton Davis to play in the Wild Card round

Advertising