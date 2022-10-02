Chiefs-Bucs Inactives | Chris Godwin, Julio Jones Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers considered tackle Donovan Smith and wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones to be game-day decisions in Week Four against the Kansas City Chiefs. Those decisions have now been made and it's good news for the Buccaneers across the board. Godwin, Jones and Smith are all active for the rematch of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium after each sat out the previous two games due to injury.
Wide receiver Mike Evans also returns from a one-game suspension, giving quarterback Tom Brady a wider array of pass-catchers to work with after a slow start to the season for the Buccaneers' offense. In addition to those three wideouts, the Buccaneers also kept Russell Gage, Jaelon Darden and Cole Beasley active. Beasley was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, who was considered doubtful for the game due to knee and hamstring ailments, was declared inactive, as was Scotty Miller.
Smith returns after missing consecutive games for the first time in his eight-year career, the product of an elbow injury sustained in the season opener at Dallas. First-year man Brandon Walton, who made his first career start in Week Three against the Packers, returns to a reserve role with Smith stepping back in at left tackle.
The Buccaneers and Chiefs submitted their list of inactives at 6:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Four prime-time matchup. The Buccaneers had elevated Beasley from the practice squad on Saturday, giving them a 54-man roster for the game. That means they had to name six inactives in order to get down to the active game limit of 48. The Chiefs elevated two players from the practice squad – linebacker Elijah Lee and kicker Matthew Wright – and thus had to name seven inactives on Sunday night.
BUCCANEERS INACTIVES
- DL Akiem Hicks
- CB Zyon McCollum
- WR Scotty Miller
- WR Breshad Perriman
- TE Kyle Rudolph
- QB Kyle Trask
Hicks and Perriman are out due to injury.
CHIEFS INACTIVES
- RB Ronald Jones
- K Harrison Butker
- QB Shane Buechele
- DE Mike Danna
- T Darian Kinnard
- DE Benton Whitley
- DE Joshua Kaindoh