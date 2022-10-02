Chiefs-Bucs Inactives | Chris Godwin, Julio Jones Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers considered tackle Donovan Smith and wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones to be game-day decisions in Week Four against the Kansas City Chiefs. Those decisions have now been made and it's good news for the Buccaneers across the board. Godwin, Jones and Smith are all active for the rematch of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium after each sat out the previous two games due to injury.

Wide receiver Mike Evans also returns from a one-game suspension, giving quarterback Tom Brady a wider array of pass-catchers to work with after a slow start to the season for the Buccaneers' offense. In addition to those three wideouts, the Buccaneers also kept Russell Gage, Jaelon Darden and Cole Beasley active. Beasley was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, who was considered doubtful for the game due to knee and hamstring ailments, was declared inactive, as was Scotty Miller.

Smith returns after missing consecutive games for the first time in his eight-year career, the product of an elbow injury sustained in the season opener at Dallas. First-year man Brandon Walton, who made his first career start in Week Three against the Packers, returns to a reserve role with Smith stepping back in at left tackle.