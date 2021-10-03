Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs-Patriots Inactives | Carlton Davis Cleared to Play

Already without Rob Gronkowski, Jamel Dean, Jason Pierre-Paul and Giovani Bernard, the Bucs got some good news before Sundays' game when starting corner Carlton Davis was not included on the inactive list

Oct 03, 2021 at 06:50 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers be without two of their three Week One starting cornerbacks when they take on the New England Patriots Sunday night, but they did at least get some good news at the position before the game. After being downgraded to questionable on the injury report on Saturday, Carlton Davis was cleared to play on Sunday evening.

The Buccaneers are already without cornerbacks Jamel Dean, who is also inactive with a knee injury, and Sean Murphy-Bunting, who is on injured reserve due to an elbow injury suffered in Week One. They do have six cornerbacks active for the game, however, after promoting Pierre Desir to the active roster and using one of their two practice-squad elevations on Rashard Robinson.

The Buccaneers already knew they would be without Dean, running back Giovani Bernard (knee), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder). Bernard and Dean were ruled out on Friday and the Gronkowski and Pierre-Paul were downgraded to the same status on Saturday.

With wide receiver Jaydon Mickens returning after missing one game with an abdomen injury, he will resume returning punts and kickoffs and rookie Jaelon Darden will once again be inactive.

The Buccaneers and Patriots submitted their list of inactives at 6:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Four meeting at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Buccaneers came into game day with 55 eligible players after elevating cornerback Rashard Robinson and tight end Codey McElroy from the practice squad on Saturday. That means Tampa Bay had to name seven players inactive in order to get down to the game day limit of 48.

The Patriots also elevated two players from the practice squad – defensive back Myles Bryant and linebacker Jahlani Tavai – and thus had to name seven players inactive. New England listed eight players as questionable on Friday's injury report but only two of them ended up inactive: linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley and offensive tackle Trent Brown. The only player declared out on Friday was running back James White, and he was subsequently placed on injured reserve. Wide receiver N'Keal Harry was activated from IR to take his spot.

Brown was the Patriots' opening-day starter at right tackle after coming over from Las Vegas in an offseason trade. However, he will now miss his third straight game with a calf injury. Yasir Durant and Justin Herron have each started once in his absence.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • RB Giovani Bernard
  • WR Jaelon Darden
  • CB Jamel Dean
  • TE Rob Gronkowski
  • OL Nick Leverett
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
  • QB Kyle Trask

Bernard, Dean, Gronkowski and Pierre-Paul are out due to injury.

PATRIOTS INACTIVES

  • TE Devin Asiasi
  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley
  • OL Trent Brown
  • LB Ronnie Perkins
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson
  • CB Shaun Wade
  • CB Joejuan Williams

Bentley and Brown are out due to injury.

