Bills-Bucs Inactives | Ryan Jensen, Will Gholston Set to Play

The four players who were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report for the Buccaneers – C Ryan Jensen, DL Will Gholston, CB Jamel Dean and WR Jaelon Darden – have all been cleared to play against Buffalo

Dec 12, 2021 at 02:54 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without starting safety Jordan Whitehead for a second consecutive game but have avoided significant losses at several other positions for their Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Buccaneers had four players considered questionable on Friday's injury report – WR Jaelon Darden, cornerback Jamel Dean, defensive lineman Will Gholston and center Ryan Jensen – but all got clearance to play on Sunday against the Bills. Darden and Dean cleared the NFL's concussion protocol while Gholston (wrist/knee) and Jensen (ankle) overcame limited practice-field time to suit up for Sunday's contests.

With Whitehead out due to his calf injury, Andrew Adams will draw another start at safety opposite Antoine Winfield, Jr. The Bucs are also without safety Mike Edwards, who is serving a three-game NFL suspension. Cornerback Ross Cockrell is available to fill in at safety if needed. Tampa Bay also kept cornerback Richard Sherman active, making Pierre Desir inactive instead; Sherman was just activated from injured reserve on Friday.

Tampa Bay and Buffalo each submitted a list of inactive players at 2:55 9.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 14 game at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers came into the day with a 53-man roster and thus had to name five players inactive in order to get down to the game limit of 48.

Buffalo will be without starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who returned to action last week after spending time on the reserve/COVID-19 list but now is dealing with a toe injury. When Lotulelei was sidelined in November, fourth-year man Harrison Phillips started in his place. The Bills also are getting back starting guard Jon Feliciano, who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday after missing five games with a calf injury.

Buffalo also elevated three players from the practice for Sunday's game. Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and defensive tackle Brandin Bryant both got standard elevations and defensive tackle Eli Ankou was elevated as a COVID-19 replacement for linebacker A.J. Klein, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • DL Steve McLendon
  • WR Scotty Miller
  • CB Pierre Desir
  • QB Kyle Trask
  • S Jordan Whitehead

Whitehead is out due to injury.

BILLS INACTIVES

  • DE Boogie Basham
  • DT Vernon Butler
  • G Cody Ford
  • S Damar Hamlin
  • DT Star Lotulelei
  • RB Zack Moss
  • TE Tommy Sweeney

Lotulelei and Sweeney are out due to injury.

