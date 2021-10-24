Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bears-Bucs Inactives | Howard, Pierre-Paul Good to Go

The Bucs will face the Bears in Week Seven without four key regulars but both tight end O.J. Howard and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul were cleared to play after being tabbed as questionable on Friday

Oct 24, 2021 at 02:55 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

oj

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday listed four players as 'out' and two more as 'questionable.' Fortunately, by kickoff on Sunday the 'out' list had not grown any longer.

The Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown, inside linebacker Lavonte David, tight end Rob Gronkowski and cornerback Richard Sherman due to injuries when they play the Chicago Bears in Week Seven. However, tight end O.J. Howard and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul – the two players on the aforementioned 'questionable' list – were cleared to play.

Howard is dealing with an ankle injury but was a full participant in practice on Friday. Pierre-Paul did not practice at all this week due to the shoulder and hand injuries he's been playing through for much of the season. Head Coach Bruce Arians said he held Pierre-Paul out of practice on Friday in order to increase his chances of playing on Sunday.

Gronkowski will be out for the fourth week in a row due to fractured ribs while David will miss a second straight game thanks to a high ankle sprain. Both Brown (ankle) and Sherman (hamstring) sustained new injuries in Week Six at Philadelphia. Howard and Cam Brate will continue to see increased action in Gronkowski's absence while Kevin Minter will once again start in David's place. Brown's injury likely means significantly more playing time for Tyler Johnson, while Sherman's starting spot is expected to go to Dee Delaney or Pierre Desir.

The Buccaneers and Bears submitted their list of inactives at 2:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Seven meeting at Raymond James Stadium. After elevating wide receiver Cyril Grayson and tight end Deon Yelder from the practice squad on Saturday, the Buccaneers carried 55 active players into Sunday, meaning they had to declare seven of them inactive to get down to the game limit of 48.

The Bears also elevated three players – defensive tackle Margus Hunt, guard Dieter Eiselen and tackle Arlington Hambright (COVID replacement) – from the practice squad for Sunday's game. However, with tackle Elijah Wilkinson, inside linebacker Caleb Johnson, outside linebacker Robert Quinn and tight end Jimmy Graham on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Chicago only had 52 players on the active roster heading into Sunday's kickoff and thus had to name just four inactives.

Two of those five are defensive starters, as neither safety Tashaun Gipson (hip) nor defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) were able to suit up against the Buccaneers. Gipson was ruled out on Friday's injury report and the Bears later downgraded Hicks from questionable to out on Saturday after the veteran defender did not travel with the team to Tampa. Deon Bush has started two previous games this season for Gipson while Angelo Blackson is likely to step in for Hicks on the line. Wilkinson, meanwhile, was slated to start at right tackle for the injured Germain Ifedi, so the Bears will be moving farther down the depth chart at that spot.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • WR Antonio Brown
  • ILB Lavonte David
  • TE Rob Gronkowski
  • OL Nick Leverett
  • DL Steve McLendon
  • CB Richard Sherman
  • QB Kyle Trask

Brown, David, Gronkowski and Sherman are out due to injury.

BEARS INACTIVES

  • QB Nick Foles
  • S Tashaun Gipson
  • DT Akiem Hicks
  • WR Breshad Perriman

Gipson and Hicks are out due to injury.

Related Content

news

Bucs-Eagles Inactives | Ryan Jensen Cleared to Play

The three Bucs tabbed as questionable for Thursday night's game in Philadelphia – C Ryan Jenson, DL Patrick O'Connor and OLB Jason Pierre-Paul – will all be available to play against the Eagles
news

Dolphins-Bucs Inactives | Bernard, Dean, Pierre-Paul Return to Action

The Bucs are missing two of their opening-day cornerbacks but will get Jamel Dean back after he missed one game with a knee injury…RB Giovani Bernard and OLB Jason Pierre-Paul also return after missing time
news

Bucs-Patriots Inactives | Carlton Davis Cleared to Play

Already without Rob Gronkowski, Jamel Dean, Jason Pierre-Paul and Giovani Bernard, the Bucs got some good news before Sundays' game when starting corner Carlton Davis was not included on the inactive list
news

Bucs-Rams Inactives | Jason Pierre-Paul Misses First Game Since 2019

Neither OLB Jason Pierre-Paul nor WR/KR Jaydon Mickens made the trip to Los Angeles and both are among the team's inactives for Sunday's game against the Rams
news

Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Carlton Davis Cleared for Action

CB Carlton Davis, who was considered questionable for Sunday's game, was not among the Buccaneers' Week Two inactives despite a hamstring injury suffered during the week of practice
news

Cowboys-Bucs Inactives | Jordan Whitehead Out

The Bucs will start the 2021 season without starting safety Jordan Whitehead, meaning a bigger role for third-year safety Mike Edwards//
news

Bucs-Chiefs Super Bowl LV Inactives | Antonio Brown, Cam Brate Cleared to Play

WR Antonio Brown and TE Cameron Brate were considered questionable for Sunday's Super Bowl but both will be able to play, leaving Tampa Bay with no players out of the big game due to injury
news

Bucs-Packers Inactives | Antoine Winfield, Jr. Ruled Out

The Bucs will be missing one key contributor on each side of the ball in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, as S Antoine Winfield, Jr. has joined WR Antonio Brown on the inactive list
news

Bucs-Saints Inactives | Ronald Jones Returns

RB Ronald Jones will be active for Sundays' Divisional Playoff game in New Orleans, though Leonard Fournette is expected to start…S Jordan Whitehead was also cleared after a practice-field knee injury
news

Bucs-Football Team Inactives | Carlton Davis Returns, Mike Evans Cleared

CB Carlton Davis will return to action Saturday night after missing two games with a groin injury, and a Week 17 knee injury won't keep WR Mike Evans out of his first playoff game
news

Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Carlton Davis Sidelined Again

Carlton Davis will miss a second straight game due to a groin injury, meaning the Buccaneers will be down three starters on defense Sunday against Atlanta
Advertising