Bucs-Eagles Inactives | Ryan Jensen Cleared to Play

On their final Week Six injury report, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ruled three players out for Thursday night's game in Philadelphia and listed three others as questionable to play. The first half of that – with key contributors Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski and Antoine Winfield, Jr. all sidelined – was obviously unwelcome news, but at least it didn't get any worst on Thursday.

Center Ryan Jensen, defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, all of whom got that questionable designation on Wednesday, were cleared to play against the Eagles. O'Connor is returning after missing one game with a calf injury and will likely resume his very active role on special teams. Pierre-Paul had missed two games with a shoulder and hand injuries but returned to action last week against Miami. Jensen, the team's starting center, hasn't missed any time but he was held out of practice on Monday and limited on Tuesday with a hip issue.

With David out due to a high ankle sprain, steady veteran Kevin Minter will move into the starting lineup alongside inside linebacker Devin White. Mike Edwards will likely get a second straight start in place of Winfield, who remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, and tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard will continue to see more snaps with Gronkowski still recovering from his ribs injury.

The Buccaneers and Eagles submitted their list of inactives at 6:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Six meeting at Lincoln Financial Field. After elevating tight end Deon Yelder from the practice squad earlier in the afternoon, the Buccaneers carried 54 active players into Thursday night, meaning they had to declare six of them inactive to get down to the game limit of 48.