Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs-Eagles Inactives | Ryan Jensen Cleared to Play

The three Bucs tabbed as questionable for Thursday night's game in Philadelphia – C Ryan Jenson, DL Patrick O'Connor and OLB Jason Pierre-Paul – will all be available to play against the Eagles

Oct 14, 2021 at 06:50 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

lavonte inactive

On their final Week Six injury report, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ruled three players out for Thursday night's game in Philadelphia and listed three others as questionable to play. The first half of that – with key contributors Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski and Antoine Winfield, Jr. all sidelined – was obviously unwelcome news, but at least it didn't get any worst on Thursday.

Center Ryan Jensen, defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, all of whom got that questionable designation on Wednesday, were cleared to play against the Eagles. O'Connor is returning after missing one game with a calf injury and will likely resume his very active role on special teams. Pierre-Paul had missed two games with a shoulder and hand injuries but returned to action last week against Miami. Jensen, the team's starting center, hasn't missed any time but he was held out of practice on Monday and limited on Tuesday with a hip issue.

With David out due to a high ankle sprain, steady veteran Kevin Minter will move into the starting lineup alongside inside linebacker Devin White. Mike Edwards will likely get a second straight start in place of Winfield, who remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, and tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard will continue to see more snaps with Gronkowski still recovering from his ribs injury.

The Buccaneers and Eagles submitted their list of inactives at 6:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Six meeting at Lincoln Financial Field. After elevating tight end Deon Yelder from the practice squad earlier in the afternoon, the Buccaneers carried 54 active players into Thursday night, meaning they had to declare six of them inactive to get down to the game limit of 48.

The Eagles elevated tackle Le'Raven Clark and tight end Noah Togaia from their practice squad but also have two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning they had 53 eligible men to start the even. That meant they had to name five players inactive for the game. Philadelphia did not have any injuries that necessitated making a player inactive, but tackle Lane Johnson is out for the third week in a row as he tends to a personal matter.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • WR Jaelon Darden
  • ILB Lavonte David
  • TE Rob Gronkowski
  • OL Nick Leverett
  • QB Kyle Trask
  • S Antoine Winfield, Jr.

David, Gronkowski and Winfield are out due to injury.

EAGLES INACTIVES

  • G Jack Anderson
  • CB Mac McCain
  • QB Gardner Minshew
  • T Lane Johnson
  • DT Marlon Tuipulotu
  • Johnson is out due to a personal matter.

Related Content

news

Dolphins-Bucs Inactives | Bernard, Dean, Pierre-Paul Return to Action

The Bucs are missing two of their opening-day cornerbacks but will get Jamel Dean back after he missed one game with a knee injury…RB Giovani Bernard and OLB Jason Pierre-Paul also return after missing time
news

Bucs-Patriots Inactives | Carlton Davis Cleared to Play

Already without Rob Gronkowski, Jamel Dean, Jason Pierre-Paul and Giovani Bernard, the Bucs got some good news before Sundays' game when starting corner Carlton Davis was not included on the inactive list
news

Bucs-Rams Inactives | Jason Pierre-Paul Misses First Game Since 2019

Neither OLB Jason Pierre-Paul nor WR/KR Jaydon Mickens made the trip to Los Angeles and both are among the team's inactives for Sunday's game against the Rams
news

Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Carlton Davis Cleared for Action

CB Carlton Davis, who was considered questionable for Sunday's game, was not among the Buccaneers' Week Two inactives despite a hamstring injury suffered during the week of practice
news

Cowboys-Bucs Inactives | Jordan Whitehead Out

The Bucs will start the 2021 season without starting safety Jordan Whitehead, meaning a bigger role for third-year safety Mike Edwards//
news

Bucs-Chiefs Super Bowl LV Inactives | Antonio Brown, Cam Brate Cleared to Play

WR Antonio Brown and TE Cameron Brate were considered questionable for Sunday's Super Bowl but both will be able to play, leaving Tampa Bay with no players out of the big game due to injury
news

Bucs-Packers Inactives | Antoine Winfield, Jr. Ruled Out

The Bucs will be missing one key contributor on each side of the ball in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, as S Antoine Winfield, Jr. has joined WR Antonio Brown on the inactive list
news

Bucs-Saints Inactives | Ronald Jones Returns

RB Ronald Jones will be active for Sundays' Divisional Playoff game in New Orleans, though Leonard Fournette is expected to start…S Jordan Whitehead was also cleared after a practice-field knee injury
news

Bucs-Football Team Inactives | Carlton Davis Returns, Mike Evans Cleared

CB Carlton Davis will return to action Saturday night after missing two games with a groin injury, and a Week 17 knee injury won't keep WR Mike Evans out of his first playoff game
news

Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Carlton Davis Sidelined Again

Carlton Davis will miss a second straight game due to a groin injury, meaning the Buccaneers will be down three starters on defense Sunday against Atlanta
news

Bucs-Lions Inactives | Carlton Davis Ruled Out

Just a week after Jamel Dean returned to action, the Bucs will be down another of their top corners on Saturday in Detroit as Carlton Davis was ruled out due to a groin injury
Advertising