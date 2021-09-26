Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs-Rams Inactives | Jason Pierre-Paul Misses First Game Since 2019

Neither OLB Jason Pierre-Paul nor WR/KR Jaydon Mickens made the trip to Los Angeles and both are among the team's inactives for Sunday's game against the Rams

Sep 26, 2021 at 02:55 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

irjpp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' list of inactives on Sunday made official what Head Coach Bruce Arians had announced on Friday: outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and wide receiver/kick returner Jaydon Mickens are out for the team's Week Three game at the Los Angeles Rams.

Pierre-Paul had started 28 consecutive games for the Buccaneers, including the postseason, dating back to a few weeks after he returned from a neck injury in 2019. Now he is sidelined by a shoulder injury and the Buccaneers will look to rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and third-year man Anthony Nelson to pick up the slack on the edges. Pierre-Paul played 88% of the team's defensive snaps through the first two games of the season.

The absence of Mickens will also force the Bucs to turn to new options at punt and kickoff return. When Mickens was knocked out of last week's win over Atlanta, second-year receiver Tyler Johnson took over on kickoffs and veteran wideout Antonio Brown was deep on punts. Brown is not available on Sunday, however, as he remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Johnson, Scotty Miller and rookie Jaelon Darden are all potential options in the return game. Darden is active for the first time in his NFL career. In addition, second-year running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is active for the first time in 2021.

The Buccaneers and Rams submitted their list of inactives at 2:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Three meeting at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Buccaneers took a 51-man roster into the weekend with Brown and Kevin Minter on the reserve/COVID-19 list but pushed it back to 53 on Saturday by elevating cornerback Rashard Robinson and tight end Deon Yelder from the practice squad. Thus, Tampa Bay had to name five players inactive before the game.

The Rams will be without running back Darrell Henderson, who started the first two games before sustaining a ribs injury against Indianapolis in Week Two. Former Patriot Sony Michel, a trade acquisition in late August, will likely get the bulk of the action in L.A.'s backfield. Los Angeles also elevated two players from the practice squad – DB Tyler Hall and RB Buddy Howell – and thus had to declare seven players inactive.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • DL Khalil Davis
  • OL Nick Leverett
  • WR Jaydon Mickens
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
  • QB Kyle Trask

Mickens and Pierre-Paul are out due to injury.

RAMS INACTIVES

  • DL Bobby Brown
  • RB Darrell Henderson
  • TE Brycen Hopkins
  • S JuJu Hughes
  • OL Alaric Jackson
  • QB Bryce Perkins
  • S J.R. Reed

Henderson is out due to injury.

Related Content

news

Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Carlton Davis Cleared for Action

CB Carlton Davis, who was considered questionable for Sunday's game, was not among the Buccaneers' Week Two inactives despite a hamstring injury suffered during the week of practice
news

Cowboys-Bucs Inactives | Jordan Whitehead Out

The Bucs will start the 2021 season without starting safety Jordan Whitehead, meaning a bigger role for third-year safety Mike Edwards//
news

Bucs-Chiefs Super Bowl LV Inactives | Antonio Brown, Cam Brate Cleared to Play

WR Antonio Brown and TE Cameron Brate were considered questionable for Sunday's Super Bowl but both will be able to play, leaving Tampa Bay with no players out of the big game due to injury
news

Bucs-Packers Inactives | Antoine Winfield, Jr. Ruled Out

The Bucs will be missing one key contributor on each side of the ball in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, as S Antoine Winfield, Jr. has joined WR Antonio Brown on the inactive list
news

Bucs-Saints Inactives | Ronald Jones Returns

RB Ronald Jones will be active for Sundays' Divisional Playoff game in New Orleans, though Leonard Fournette is expected to start…S Jordan Whitehead was also cleared after a practice-field knee injury
news

Bucs-Football Team Inactives | Carlton Davis Returns, Mike Evans Cleared

CB Carlton Davis will return to action Saturday night after missing two games with a groin injury, and a Week 17 knee injury won't keep WR Mike Evans out of his first playoff game
news

Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Carlton Davis Sidelined Again

Carlton Davis will miss a second straight game due to a groin injury, meaning the Buccaneers will be down three starters on defense Sunday against Atlanta
news

Bucs-Lions Inactives | Carlton Davis Ruled Out

Just a week after Jamel Dean returned to action, the Bucs will be down another of their top corners on Saturday in Detroit as Carlton Davis was ruled out due to a groin injury
news

Bucs-Falcons Inactives | Jamel Dean Returns

The Buccaneers will have their starting secondary intact on Sunday in Atlanta as CB Jamel Dean returns after missing the last two games…The Falcons will be without WR Julio Jones
news

Vikings-Bucs Inactives | Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the Backfield Mix

The Buccaneers will keep rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn up for Sunday's game, with Leonard Fournette inactive…Vikings will be without All-Pro LB Eric Kendricks due to a calf injury
news

Chiefs-Bucs Inactives | Marpet and Smith Cleared to Play

The Buccaneers will have their starting offensive line intact against the Chiefs as LG Ali Marpet returns from a concussion and LT Donovan Smith was cleared during a pregame workout
Advertising