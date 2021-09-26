Bucs-Rams Inactives | Jason Pierre-Paul Misses First Game Since 2019

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' list of inactives on Sunday made official what Head Coach Bruce Arians had announced on Friday: outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and wide receiver/kick returner Jaydon Mickens are out for the team's Week Three game at the Los Angeles Rams.

Pierre-Paul had started 28 consecutive games for the Buccaneers, including the postseason, dating back to a few weeks after he returned from a neck injury in 2019. Now he is sidelined by a shoulder injury and the Buccaneers will look to rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and third-year man Anthony Nelson to pick up the slack on the edges. Pierre-Paul played 88% of the team's defensive snaps through the first two games of the season.

The absence of Mickens will also force the Bucs to turn to new options at punt and kickoff return. When Mickens was knocked out of last week's win over Atlanta, second-year receiver Tyler Johnson took over on kickoffs and veteran wideout Antonio Brown was deep on punts. Brown is not available on Sunday, however, as he remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Johnson, Scotty Miller and rookie Jaelon Darden are all potential options in the return game. Darden is active for the first time in his NFL career. In addition, second-year running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is active for the first time in 2021.

The Buccaneers and Rams submitted their list of inactives at 2:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Three meeting at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Buccaneers took a 51-man roster into the weekend with Brown and Kevin Minter on the reserve/COVID-19 list but pushed it back to 53 on Saturday by elevating cornerback Rashard Robinson and tight end Deon Yelder from the practice squad. Thus, Tampa Bay had to name five players inactive before the game.