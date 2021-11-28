Bucs-Colts Inactives | Devin White, Vita Vea Cleared to Play

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the game will feature one of the best examples of a strength-on-strength battle in the entire NFL. The Colts' offense features the NFL's leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor, but the Buccaneers counter with the league's top-ranked rush defense, which is looking to give up the fewest rushing yards for the third straight year.

And the Buccaneers will have a better chance of holding their own in that matchup with the red-hot Taylor after both inside linebacker Devin White and defensive linemen Vita Vea were cleared to play before Sunday's game. Vea is returning from a one-game absence due to a knee injury while White sustained a quad injury in the Bucs' Monday night win over the Giants. Both were limited in practice throughout the week.

However, Tampa Bay's offense will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown for the fifth game in a row as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. That position did get a bit of a boost this week with the return of Scotty Miller from injured reserve, and he is one of five receivers who will be active for the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Bucs' offense has a new injury concern in Week 12. Starting left guard Ali Marpet suffered an oblique injury on Monday night and was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report. That designation was downgraded to out on Saturday and Marpet did not travel with the team. Aaron Stinnie will start at left guard as the Buccaneers' offensive line misses a start from one of their original five for the first time all season. First-year lineman Nick Leverett will be active for a game for the first time in his career.

Tampa Bay and Indianapolis each submitted a list of their inactive players at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 12 meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Buccaneers came into the day with a 53-man roster and thus had to name five players inactive in order to get down to the game limit of 48.