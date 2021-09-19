Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Carlton Davis Cleared for Action

CB Carlton Davis, who was considered questionable for Sunday's game, was not among the Buccaneers' Week Two inactives despite a hamstring injury suffered during the week of practice

Sep 19, 2021 at 02:35 PM
Scott Smith
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Sean Murphy-Bunting landed on injured reserve in Week Two but at least the Tampa Bay Buccaneers other starting cornerback is available for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite being added to the injury report with a hamstring strain that made him questionable for the game, Carlton Davis has been cleared to play and is not on Sunday's list of inactives.

The Buccaneers and Falcons submitted their list of inactives at 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Two matchup. With no players elevated from the practice squad and eight offensive linemen kept active, the Bucs only had to name five players inactive.

In addition to Davis, Tampa Bay's secondary will also welcome back safety Jordan Whitehead, who missed the 2021 opener due to his own hamstring injury. Whitehead's return gives the Buccaneers some additional options to make up for the absence of Murphy-Bunting, as safeties Antoine Winfield, Jr. and Mike Edwards have both played in the slot before.

The Falcons also had to declare just five players inactive. The only Atlanta player unavailable due to injury is wide receiver Frank Darby, who suffered a calf injury in practice on Thursday. Darby was a healthy scratch for the Falcons in Week One.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • WR Jaelon Darden
  • DL Khalil Davis
  • OL Nick Leverett
  • QB Kyle Trask
  • RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

None of the Buccaneers inactives are out due to injury.

FALCONS INACTIVES

  • DL John Cominsky
  • WR Frank Darby
  • QB Feleipe Franks
  • RB Wayne Gallman
  • CB Darren Hall

Darby is out due to injury.

