Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Carlton Davis Cleared for Action

Sean Murphy-Bunting landed on injured reserve in Week Two but at least the Tampa Bay Buccaneers other starting cornerback is available for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite being added to the injury report with a hamstring strain that made him questionable for the game, Carlton Davis has been cleared to play and is not on Sunday's list of inactives.

The Buccaneers and Falcons submitted their list of inactives at 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Two matchup. With no players elevated from the practice squad and eight offensive linemen kept active, the Bucs only had to name five players inactive.

In addition to Davis, Tampa Bay's secondary will also welcome back safety Jordan Whitehead, who missed the 2021 opener due to his own hamstring injury. Whitehead's return gives the Buccaneers some additional options to make up for the absence of Murphy-Bunting, as safeties Antoine Winfield, Jr. and Mike Edwards have both played in the slot before.