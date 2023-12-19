10 Mike Evans Catches that Made History

Mike Evans knew he was close. Baker Mayfield knew it, too, though he was getting conflicting reports as to how close. The point was, one more pass was probably going to do it.

Evans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 10th-year wide receiver, had 850 receiving yards through the first 11 games of the 2023 season. This was significant because Evans had famously surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first nine NFL seasons. No one had ever done that before. With six games still to play, a 10th straight 1,000-yard campaign seemed inevitable, even if it might take a few games to get there.

Evans? He decided to just take care of the whole thing in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers, a team he has routinely tortured through the years. With a career-long 75-yard touchdown catch already in the books, Evans had 144 yards on the day when the Buccaneers got the ball back with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. This was a topic of much interest on Tampa Bay's bench.

"Yeah, we all knew," said Evans. "Everybody was talking about it on the sideline. Nowadays, you see the stats everywhere. So, yeah, we knew."

The Buccaneers were trying to protect a slim three-point lead, so there were more important issues at hand than a stat line. On the other hand, Evans was by far the Bucs' most productive offensive weapon on this afternoon, so Mayfield could focus on winning the game and make a point of getting the football to Evans at the same time. He took care of business on the very first play of the drive.

"We knew before the last drive when he was about four or six yards away," said Mayfield. "Everybody kept saying different numbers. So, that first pass play – they probably would have had to double cover him for me to not throw to him. But, you know, he made a great play."

The drive started at the Bucs' 31. Evans lined up wide to the left, and with cornerback C.J. Henderson playing nine yards off he ran a simple little out to the sideline. Mayfield made only one read and threw in less than two seconds, and Evans caught it at the 31 with Henderson closing in. Had he been tackled there, Evans would have hit the 1,000-yard mark on the dot, but he spun out of Henderson's grasp and tacked on five more yards for a gain of 11. That put him at 155 yards on the day and 1,005 on the season (he would add one more seven-yard catch to finish the day at 1,012).

As Evans noted in his first comments after the game, the most important thing to him was that the Buccaneers did hold on to win, 21-18. That became part of the story about the day and the moment that he surpassed 1,000 yards in his 10th NFL season. He's had a lot of such days and moments…nine more to be exact. They all have stories, and in the week following the Carolina game, Evans took a walk down memory lane with a Microsoft Surface tablet and a pre-loaded list of highlights.