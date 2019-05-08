2019 Roster Reset: Running Backs

"The tape really makes me have no worries when I watch Peyton play, to be honest with you," said Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich. "The tape says a lot of good stuff. He's a phone booth guy, knows how to make guys miss, drop his shoulder. May not be the fastest guy, but he's a runner with the football and it's more important that when you turn around to hand that football up, you're giving it to a runner, not a specific fast guy. He sees it as well, he makes the right cuts, so I'm perfectly fine with having Peyton in."

Jones did not find a role in the Bucs' 2018 offense to start the season and when he did get his opportunities they were relatively brief and rarely productive. He finished with just 23 carries for 44 yards, plus seven receptions for 33 yards. The Bucs think they can unlock the big-play potential in Jones that was so evident at USC and made him the 38th pick in the 2018 draft.

"We've got some guys that can do something with the football," said Leftwich. "Guys like RoJo haven't had a lot of real opportunities. I know around the league that group may not be looked highly at around the league, but I like where we are at, to be honest with you. I like what Peyton brings."

Notable 2018 Numbers: Tampa Bay's average of 95.2 rushing yards per game was fourth-worst in the NFL in 2018, but of a greater concern was the 3.92 yards per carry that put the Bucs second-to-last. The Buccaneers' running backs, in particular, combined to post 3.5 yards per carry.

The Buccaneers would obviously like more big plays in their rushing attack but the first order of business is to get it back to an every-down reliability.

"Four or more, used to be [our] thing," said Running Backs Coach Todd McNair, remembering his days as a running back in Kansas City, with Arians as his position coach. "Just find four yards. When you're averaging four yards a carry your offense is efficient. Find your four and more will come."

The Bucs need opposing offenses to respect their rushing attack in order to give more bite to the play-action passing game. Arians' "no risk it, no biscuit" approach means the Bucs will likely throw the ball downfield more often in 2019 and those plays have a better chance of success if good play fakes are pulling the safeties forward toward the line of scrimmage.

"Obviously here in the past, from what I've been told, the running game hasn't been that great," said Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin. "We have to improve that. Without the running game I don't think you can do much in the passing game because we've got to set up the play-action pass just by being able to run it."

Tampa Bay's offense was very good at converting third downs in 2018, ranking third in the league with a 46.0% success rate. That wasn't because the Bucs were particularly good at creating shorter third downs, however; rather, the passing attack was just very adept at mid-range passing. The Bucs averaged 7.7 net yards per pass attempt, second-best in the NFL. Their third-down work could get even better with shorter attempts; the Buccaneers were 31st in rushing average on first down and 32nd on second down.

If the Buccaneers can approve on that down-to-down consistency and find a greater number of big plays in the ground game it will be an enormous improvement from last year. Tampa Bay's running backs combined to record five carries of 20 or more yards in 2018, the lowest total for any team in the NFL.

Key Question: Can Ronald Jones be the one to provide those aforementioned big plays?

The Buccaneers' new coaches clearly believe in Peyton Barber as a running back who can grind out an efficient rushing attack, finding the lane quickly, hitting it hard and usually pushing forward for extra yardage after contact. And indeed, there doesn't seem to be much question that Barber, who has improved every season, can be a workhorse back. They are hopeful that Jones can hit the home runs to complement Barber, and that's obviously less of a sure thing.

The Bucs drafted Jones a year ago after he averaged 6.1 yards per carry over three seasons at USC, scored 42 touchdowns and racked up more than 1,700 yards from scrimmage in 13 games as a junior. He didn't have enormous pass-catching numbers for the Trojans, with 32 catches over three years, but he averaged 13.4 yards per grab as a junior and the Bucs believed he could break some long ones if he got the ball out in space.