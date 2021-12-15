Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 15

Top two and in ESPN’s ranking, the Bucs’ aren’t two this week thanks to a Cardinals’ loss. 

Dec 15, 2021 at 03:38 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

PRWk15

The Buccaneers aren't quite king but most power rankings this week are indicative of what the current playoff seeding stands at – at least when it comes to the top NFC teams. Now that the Cardinals have fallen, the Bucs sit with them and the Packers at 10-3. NFL tie breakers then default to conference records and that's where we get Green Bay at the one seed, Tampa Bay at the two seed and Arizona in the three. Dallas, as the leader of the NFC East, is fourth but doesn't crack the top five with two AFC teams sneaking in there.

Most every major outlet is some order of the Packers, Bucs, Cardinals, Chiefs and Patriots. So while the beginning of the season may have been a bit topsy turvy, I struggle to see any surprises to where we have now landed.

Lucky for the Bucs, they've cemented themselves among the top tier and even in the top spot in ESPN's power rankings, thanks in part to their win over the Buffalo Bills, who were widely considered a top five team prior to Sunday. They've now dropped out of the top five as a result. Besides, the Bucs' biggest concerns lie in the ultra-competitive NFC, anyway.

Should the Bucs win this Sunday over the division-rival New Orleans Saints, they will clinch the NFC South for the first time since 2007. Regardless of Sunday's outcome, if Minnesota loses or ties the Bears and San Francisco loses to the Falcons, the Bucs clinch their second-straight playoff berth. To jump to the one seed from their current two seed, they'll need Green Bay to lose while they keep winning. We'll see how that goes down the stretch.

For now, here's where teams stand in the experts' opinions.

These power rankings aren't printed on paper. Your power bill doesn't have to be either. Drop kick the clutter and sign up for paperless billing from Tampa Electric at tampaelectric.com/paperless.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 2
  • Last Week: 3
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Bucs, Cardinals, Chiefs, Patriots
  • NFC South: Saints (23), Falcons (24), Panthers (28)
  • Week 15 Opponent Ranking: Saints (23)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 2
  • Last Week: 3
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Bucs, Patriots, Cardinals, Chiefs
  • NFC South: Saints (23), Falcons (25), Panthers (26)
  • Week 15 Opponent Ranking: Saints (23)

USA Today

  • Rank: 2
  • Last Week: 2
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Bucs, Patriots, Chiefs, Rams
  • NFC South: Saints (22), Falcons (25), Panthers (27)
  • Week 15 Opponent Ranking: Saints (22)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 2
  • Last Week: 3
  • NFL Top 5: Packers, Bucs, Cardinals, Patriots, Chiefs
  • NFC South: Saints (22), Falcons (25), Panthers (26)
  • Week 15 Opponent Ranking: Saints (22)

ESPN

  • Rank: 1
  • Last Week: 3
  • NFL Top 5: Bucs, Cardinals, Packers, Chiefs, Patriots
  • NFC South: Saints (22), Falcons (24), Panthers (26)
  • Week 15 Opponent Ranking: Saints (22)

Related Content

news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 14

Not much changed for the Buccaneers after their divisional win in Atlanta last weekend.
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 13

The Bucs don't rank lower than three after a hard-fought win on the road in Indianapolis over the Colts. 
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 11

Oof.
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 10

Somehow, even though they didn't play, the Buccaneers still managed to win the bye week.
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 9

The Buccaneers take a dive in the rankings after a divisional loss to the Saints before their bye week.
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 8

After improving to 6-1 on the season, the Bucs are now firmly entrenched in the top three across major outlet power rankings.
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 7

Another week, another win. But did it move the needle in this week's power rankings?
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 6

The Buccaneers sent the Dolphins back to sea in Week Five, so why did they drop in so many outlets' rankings?
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 5

The Buccaneers managed a win in Foxboro on Sunday night over the Patriots but how did that affect them overall in the rankings?
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 4

The Bucs dropped their first game of the season this past Sunday in Los Angeles but how far did that drop them from their previous number one ranking?
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 3

The Bucs are top two and they're not two.
Advertising