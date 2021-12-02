Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

2021 Week 13 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers will take on the Falcons for the second time this season – will they have the same result as the first time around? Experts weigh in.

Dec 02, 2021 at 05:34 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

EPWk13

The Buccaneers have gotten back on track with two-straight wins as they head into their second matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. It's the team's second-straight road game and they'll be hoping to come out of Atlanta with a win just as they did in Indianapolis.

The matchup favors Tampa Bay more than it did last week. That's the good news. Atlanta ranks 26th in total offense, 22nd in total defense and is averaging just 18.1 points per game. The not as good news is that they're trending upward, sitting one game out of an NFC playoff spot and in second place in the NFC South, though the Bucs have a three-game lead there. The point is, Atlanta has everything to play for right now and division opponents are always tough given the familiarity.

That being said, this is about the time the Bucs caught fire last year. After their Week 13 bye, they didn't lose a game until Week Three of this season in Los Angeles and captured a Lombardi trophy in that span. Plus, quarterback Tom Brady is 66-16 over the course of his career in December. Oh, and he's a perfect 9-0 against the Falcons, including in the postseason. But you already knew that.

And so do the experts. Check out their picks below.

NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal – Buccaneers

ESPN.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

USA Today (consensus) – Buccaneers (unanimous)

SB Nation, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)

Related Content

news

2021 Week 12 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Colts

The Buccaneers head into a tough matchup on the road in Indianapolis against the surging Colts. Who do the experts think comes away with the win?
news

2021 Week 11 Expert Picks: Giants vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs return home for the first time in nearly a month to take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. What do the experts make of the matchup with the Bucs coming off two straight losses?
news

2021 Week 10 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Football Team

The Buccaneers go back on the road after their bye week to take on the Washington Football Team. Is this matchup as simple as it looks on paper?
news

2021 Week 8 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints

It'll be a spooky southern matchup as the Buccaneers travel to take on the division-rival Saints in New Orleans on Halloween. 
news

2021 Week 7 Expert Picks: Bears vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers top-ranked passing attack will face off against the league's worst passing defense. It seems like a pretty safe bet for the former – do the experts agree?
news

2021 Week 5 Expert Picks: Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers return home to face their in-state rivals for the first time since 2017. Do the experts have Tampa Bay coming out on top?
news

2021 Week 4 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Patriots

In the most anticipated regular-season matchup in years, does anyone thing the Patriots can beat the Prodigal Son as he returns to Foxboro?
news

2021 Week 3 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Rams

The Buccaneers head into Los Angeles as one of two unbeaten 2020 playoff teams… to face the other. Who do the experts have winning?
news

2021 Week 2 Expert Picks: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are 1-0 heading into their first divisional game of 2021. Do the experts have them improving to 2-0 after this weekend?
news

2021 Week 1 Expert Picks: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers open the entire NFL season at home with all eyes on them. Who do most people think will come away with the win?
news

Super Bowl LV Expert Picks

The last game of the most unorthodox NFL season ever will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers… at home. Do the experts think that gives the Bucs the edge?
Advertising