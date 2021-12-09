Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Week 14 Expert Picks: Bills vs. Buccaneers

It’s being ‘billed’ as the Bucs’ biggest challenge but what do the experts think of the Buffalo Bills coming to town?

Dec 09, 2021 at 06:16 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers return home to face maybe their toughest challenge of the season as the Bills come to town toting the league's number one defense. They're letting up a league-low 272.3 yards per game to opponents and have the top-ranked passing defense in the NFL. They'll match up with the league's most productive passing attack, with the Bucs averaging 311.1 yards through the air per game. Tampa Bay is also averaging 31.4 points per game and are riding a three-game win streak.

Buffalo, on the other hand, played the New England Patriots Monday night in exactly the type of weather you'd expect from upstate New York in December. It resulted in a 14-10 loss for the Bills, dropped them to 7-5 on the season. They're now locked in a battle for the AFC East and their postseason hopes yet again with the Patriots and now move to take on Tom Brady… separately. They'll have everything to play for to get back on track, but will they be able to do it inside Raymond James Stadium against a familiar face?

Check out the expert picks below.

NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal – Buccaneers

ESPN.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

USA Today (consensus) – Buccaneers (split)

SB Nation, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

