2021 Week 17 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Jets

The Buccaneers round out their tour of the AFC East as they take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Jan 01, 2022 at 01:48 PM
Carmen Vitali

The Buccaneers will embark on their last road trip of the regular season as they take a visit to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets. It's an opponent quarterback Tom Brady is super familiar with after spending two decades in the AFC East. Against the Jets, Brady averages 241.1 yards per game and a 93.1 quarterback rating across 38 career matchups.

Given the familiarity and that the Jets rank last in total defense, the Bucs' offense should put up enough points to outpace New York, who is averaging just 18.4 points per game.

The experts seem to agree that this matchup belongs to the Bucs, with most major outlets taking Tampa Bay this week with the exception of a few of the folks over at USA Today. I don't know what that's about. The overall health of the team and if they can avoid being bitten by the COVID bug remains the most crucial question.

Check out the expert picks below.

Advertising