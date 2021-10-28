2021 Week 8 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints

The top two teams in the NFC South are set to battle it out on All Hallow's Eve this Sunday when the Buccaneers pay a visit to the Saints in New Orleans.

It will be a tough test against a team that swept the Bucs in the regular season last year. Tampa Bay, of course, won the one that counted but with a one-game lead in the division and potential playoff implications for this season, they'd do well to come out of New Orleans with a win.

The matchup pits the second overall offense against the eighth-ranked defense. While the Saints' defensive front especially will be looking to limit the Buccaneers' production, it may be more of a question of if the New Orleans offense can keep up, regardless. The Bucs are averaging 33.3 points per game. The Saints are averaging just 23.3 and have the league's 29th ranked unit with former Buccaneer Jameis Winston at the helm.

How does that affect the opinions of the pundits this week?