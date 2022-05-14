2022 Bucs' Rookie Mini-Camp: Second-round selection Logan Hall Comes Full Circle 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2022 rookie mini-camp is in full swing in the Tampa heat. Over the next few days, the club's eight-man draft class, along with the team's squad of undrafted free agents and tryout players, will put on their jerseys and step onto the grass at the AdventHealth Training Center.

For one Buccaneer, the journey has come full circle. Second-round selection Logan Hall grew up on North Buccaneer Lane in Belton, Texas. When he hits the field come fall, that same name will don the front of his uniform as an NFL player. As he embarks on a new chapter, Hall will always have home embroidered on his jersey.

At mini-camp - the first taste of what the NFL will entail - Hall has gone through team meetings, walk-thrus, practice and rookie seminars. The former Houston standout has worked through drills with position coaches, being able to showcase his versatility. In Doug Belk's multiple front scheme at Houston, Hall primarily lined up as the three-technique but has experience playing as the five-technique, nose tackle and edge rusher.

"Right now, I am the three-technique," Hall disclosed to local media. "I made it known that I do have the ability to play whatever position they need, and they recognize that. This first year, I would think that I am the three-technique."

With the wear and tear of an NFL season, his flexibility will likely be utilized down the stretch as injuries pile up. For now, he will be lining up with Vita Vea, a task he emphatically welcomes on the interior. Vea is arguably the biggest nose tackle in the game that plays on third-down with the ability to collapse the pocket off a formidable bull rush. He can cover both gaps inside and overwhelms centers and guards with a quick get off, dominating at the point of attack. Vea plays with a relentless competitiveness that will be the standard for the young rookie, Hall.

On playing next to Vea, Hall laughed, "I'm fired up. He can eat all the blocks and get all the attention. I'll go get sacks."

Over the course of the previous two days, Hall has worked on pass rush drills and developing his bend around the edge and shed strength for sub-packages in Todd Bowles' attack-styled front. "Being more fluent in pass rush with hip movement," is Hall's goal throughout mini-camp. Improving technique will unleash a plethora of moves in his arsenal to dominate at the line of scrimmage.