2022 Game Preview: Cowboys-Buccaneers, Week 1

SENIOR COACHING STAFFS

Tampa Bay:

• Head Coach Todd Bowles

• Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin

• Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich

• Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers

• Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foot

• Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong

Dallas:

• Head Coach Mike McCarthy

• Assistant Head Coach Rob Davis

• Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

• Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn

• Special Teams Coordinator John Fassel

KEY 2022 ROSTER ADDITIONS

Buccaneers:

• P Jake Camarda (fourth-round draft pick)

• WR Russell Gage (UFA)

• G Luke Goedeke (second-round draft pick)

• DL Logan Hall (second-round draft pick)

• T Fred Johnson (FA)

• WR Julio Jones (FA)

• TE Ko Kieft (sixth-round draft pick)

• G Shaq Mason (trade–NE)

• CB Zyon McCollum (fifth-round draft pick)

• OLB Carl Nassib (FA)

• S Keanu Neal (UFA)

• TE Cade Otton (fourth-round draft pick)

• TE Kyle Rudolph (FA)

• S Logan Ryan (FA)

• RB Rachaad White (third-round draft pick)

Cowboys:

• DE Dante Fowler (FA)

• LB Anthony Barr (FA)

• TE Jake Ferguson (fourth-round draft pick)

• DL John Ridgeway (fifth-round draft pick)

• T Tyler Smith (first-round draft pick)

• WR Jalen Tolbert (third-round draft pick)

• WR/KR Kavontae Turpin (FA)

• WR James Washington (UFA – currently on injured reserve)

• DE Sam Williams (second-round draft pick)

ADDITIONAL 2022 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

• While the Bucs continue to maintain enviable continuity on their coaching staff, there is a new person in the corner office. In March, Bruce Arians stepped down after three years as the head coach and took on a new role as a senior advisor to the general manager. Todd Bowles was promoted from defensive coordinator to take his place. Bowles previously served as the New York Jets' head coach from 2015-18 before rejoining Arians when the latter came on as the Buccaneers' head coach in 2019.

• With Bowles stepping up the Bucs needed a new defensive coordinator and they essentially named two of them. Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers added the title of Run Game Coordinator while Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote switched to inside linebackers and added the title of Pass Game Coordinator. They are in effect co-defensive coordinators. Bob Sanders joined the staff to take over for Foote in the outside linebackers room. Foote made his switch after Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell landed the defensive coordinator position in Jacksonville under new Head Coach Doug Pederson.

• The Buccaneers had two key players retire after the 2021 season, but only one of them stayed retired. While quarterback Tom Brady eventually elected to return 40 days after announcing he was stepping away from the game, his long-time buddy Rob Gronkowski walked away for good, leading to big changes in the Bucs' tight end room. While veteran Cam Brate returned, O.J. Howard left in free agency and the Buccaneers subsequently drafted Cade Otton and Ko Kieft and signed veteran Kyle Rudolph.

• Tampa Bay's defense also saw the departure of two front-seven stalwarts from the extremely successful 2020-21 seasons, as neither DL Ndamukong Suh nor OLB Jason Pierre-Paul was re-signed. The team signed veteran standout Akiem Hicks and drafted Houston's Logan Hall 33rd overall to address depth up front and are relying on 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to step up on the edge.

Cowboys:

• Long known for fielding a dominant offensive line, the Cowboys will have a new look up front in 2022, particularly after star left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a torn hamstring that will sideline him for much of the season. Dallas also released right tackle La'el Collins in a cap-related move (he landed in Cincinnati) and saw left guard Connor Williams head to Miami in free agency. Dallas drafted Tulsa's Tyler Smith in the first round in April and initially had him battling Connor McGovern for the left guard spot but he will now be stepping in for the other T. Smith at left tackle. At right tackle, holdover Terence Steele is getting the chance to take over.

• Dallas also saw a shakeup in its receiving corps, beginning when Amari Cooper was also released for cap purposes (he went to Cleveland). With Michael Gallup still not all the way back from last season's ACL tear and Cedrick Wilson joining Connor Williams in the move to Miami, CeeDee Lamb becomes the unquestioned number one receiver, followed by a group of unproven players like Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko and rookie third-rounder Jalen Tolbert.

• Mike McCarthy is back for his third season as the Cowboys' head coach and he also kept coordinators Kellen Moore (offense), Dan Quinn (defense) and John Fassel (special teams) intact, but there was one change to the coaching staff. Robert Prince takes over for Adam Henry as the wide receivers coach; Prince previously worked with Moore at Boise State.

TOP STORYLINES

Vying for Tom's Attention – It's clear that the Buccaneers' offense is absolutely loaded with talented pass-catchers for Tom Brady to exploit. It's not year clear which of those talented players is going to end up as Brady's preferred target(s). The Buccaneers will be getting Chris Godwin back in action soon, perhaps in Week One, rejoining Mike Evans and now sharing a passing attack with Russell Gage and Julio Jones. If any of those four needs a break, the team can bring in speedy Scotty Miller, shifty Jaelon Darden or big-bodied Breshad Perriman. Rob Gronkowski is gone but Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph can offer production from the tight end spot. Leonard Fournette caught 69 passes last year but now may be sharing targets with impressive rookie back Rachaad White. Head Coach Todd Bowles said it might take three or four weeks for a real offensive identity to emerge for the 2022 Buccaneers, and in this case that's because there are almost too many options to know what combinations will prove best until they are put into practice.

Fast Start Needed – A year ago, the Buccaneers survived a shootout with the Cowboys on opening night but then had a couple extra days to prepare for a scuffling Atlanta squad in Week Two. They won that, then lost to the eventual champs in Los Angeles in Week Two before reeling off three straight against New England, Miami and Philadelphia. This year, the Buccaneers will have to fly home early Monday morning after their contest in Dallas and then fly back out to New Orleans five days later. Games against top contenders Green Bay and Kansas City will follow. It is truly a brutal first month on the Buccaneers' schedule, one that will require maximum effort to emerge from with a record above .500. That makes a fast start in Dallas feel even more critical so that the Buccaneers don't find themselves in an early hole and pressing to climb out of it against progressively more daunting opponents.

Finding Micah – Former Cardinals third baseman Fernando Tatis Sr. once hit two grand slams in the same inning against the Dodgers. It feels like the Cowboys did something similar in April of 2021 when they drafted Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons 12th overall. Parsons was drafted as an off-ball linebacker and proved to be a force there with 75 tackles, three passes defensed and advanced coverage abilities against opposing tight ends. But when the Cowboys needed some injury replacement at edge rusher he was even more destructive at that spot, eventually leading all rookies with 13 sacks. He was named a first-team Associated Press All-Pro and was the first-ever unanimous Defensive Rookie of the Year selection. The Cowboys' coaching staff is expected to continue to move Parsons all over to tap into his many talents, and this will make it more difficult for opposing teams to game plan for him during the week and figure out what he is doing on any given play during the game. Brady and company need to keep a constant eye on where Parsons is lining up and where it looks like he will be going.

Whose Line Holds? – The Buccaneers and Cowboys have had similar experiences on their offensive lines in 2022 so far. Tampa Bay had three Pro Bowl blockers last year and the league's best sack rate allowed, but they are entering 2022 with three new starters thanks to Alex Cappa's free agency departure, Ali Marpet's retirement and, most recently, Ryan Jensen's significant knee injury. While the trade for Shaq Mason produced an experienced replacement for Cappa the Bucs will go with second-year man Robert Hainsey at center and rookie Luke Goedeke at left guard. Both were Day Two draft picks widely considered to be future starters, but the future has arrived early. Dallas has long been known for dominance in the trenches but will have multiple new starters in 2022 as well. Star left tackle Tyron Smith is out indefinitely with a hamstring tear, left guard Connor Williams is now in Miami and right tackle La'el Collins was let go in a cap purge. Rookie Tyler Smith, the 24th-overall pick in the draft, is now likely to step in at left tackle but the Cowboys have definite question marks up front. Which of these new front lines is going to do the best job of imitating their impressive predecessors?