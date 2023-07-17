Training Camp Goals: 2023 Buccaneers, Numbers 50-59

The most accomplished player ever to wear a jersey number in the 50s for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is quite obviously Derrick Brooks, who now has a bronze bust in Canton. Brooks was the 13th and final player in team history to wear #55; that number was retired by the franchise when Brooks went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Brooks is the Buccaneers' all-time leader in tackles (2,198) and Pro Bowl selections (11). He ranks fifth in team history with 25 interceptions, the most for a non-defensive back. He was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2002, leading the Buccaneers to their first championship and punctuating the Super Bowl XXXVII win with a pick-six, his fifth touchdown of the year.

Brooks was a first-round draft pick in 1995 and he quickly established himself as a starter. By his third season he was clearly one of the team's leaders as a defensive surge fueled a long-awaited franchise turnaround. He began a run of 10 straight Pro Bowl seasons in 1997. It's doubtful that Brooks ever entered a training camp with the Buccaneers in fear of his spot on the roster, or even a starting job. And yet Brooks, like most of the greats, was a tireless worker always seeking to improve his game.

In a little over a week, 90 Buccaneers will begin another training camp at the AdventHealth Training Center. Some of them, like Brooks, will likely feel pretty secure about their places on the team, while others will be chasing their first NFL jobs. As we continue our player-by-player run through that 90-man roster in advance of training camp, we look at some in both categories in the group of men wearing jersey numbers in the 50-59 range. Here are some educated guesses as to the goals each of these players may take into camp next week.

#50 DL Vita Vea: Vea was voted as a captain by his teammates for the first time last season and now, going into his sixth season on team that is clearly in transition after the three-year Tom Brady era, he is one of the most established players on the team. Vea likely is headed into his sixth camp with the goal of becoming even more of a leader for a defense that wants to prove it still has the talent to be a top-10 unit in the NFL. In a specific sense, he will be looking to help rookie first-rounder Calijah Kancey fit into the defensive front and figure out how the two of them are going to use their complementary talents to create a formidable interior pass rush. Vea led the Buccaneers with a career-high 6.5 sacks last year, and while the Bucs would like to see an edge rusher or two blow past that total this year, Vea will be looking to up his sack numbers for the third year in a row.

#51 ILB J.J. Russell: Russell arrived as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis in 2022, so spending most of the season on the Bucs' practice squad, getting a late-season promotion and appearing in a total of six regular season games qualifies as a very successful rookie campaign. Russell had two tackles on special teams in those six games, so he showed he could make an impact in that part of the game, which is critical for a reserve inside linebacker. The Buccaneers drafted another inside linebacker in Pitt's SirVocea Dennis, brought back veteran Ulysees Gilbert and picked up undrafted rookie Jeremy Banks in May, so there will be plenty of competition for the fourth and possibly fifth spot on the ILB depth chart. Russell will seek to convince the coaches that they should devote a spot on the 53-man roster to a fifth ILB, most likely as a special teams contributor who could have potential as a defensive starter down the road.

#52 ILB K.J. Britt: The Bucs have had Lavonte David and Devin White as their two starting inside linebackers since 2019, and for the first three of those four seasons they were backed up by stalwart veteran Kevin Minter. Besides David and White, Minter was the only inside linebacker to make a start for the Buccaneers in that three-year span, filling in on the rare occasions when one of those first two was unavailable. In 2022, with Minter no longer on the roster, Britt inherited that primary reserve role behind both David and White, but for the first time in four years, both of those latter two were able to start every game. As such, Britt was only called upon for 45 defensive snaps on the season, leaving it as an unknown how well he would have handled a spot start. Britt, who was drafted out of Auburn in the fifth round in 2021, will head into his third Buccaneer training camp seeking to strengthen his hold on that primary reserve role and show that he can hold his own in coverage to go with his established skills as a downhill thumper. He'll have direct competition this year from another fifth-round draft pick in Dennis.

#53 OLB Brandon Bouyer-Randle: Bouyer-Randle primarily played off-ball linebacker in his one season at UConn last fall, racking up 98 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and one sack. (He had previous stops at Michigan State and Texas Tech.) However, while he could eventually get a look at insider linebacker, the Buccaneers have started him out at outside linebacker thanks to his size-speed profile. He is listed at 6-2 and 242 pounds and he ran a 4.65 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. The camp goal for Bouyer-Randle, then, is obviously to get comfortable at that edge position on work on developing a set of pass-rushing moves. The Buccaneers are always looking for more talent at the edge rush position and in recent years given long looks to the likes of Cam Gill and Quinton Bell, searching for diamonds in the rough. While spots on the 53-man roster will be at a premium – the Bucs generally only use four OLBs in their rotation, and even the fourth man sees relatively little playing time – even a tenure on the practice squad would be a very good beginning for Bouyer-Randle's NFL career.