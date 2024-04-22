 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 13.0 

Draft week has officially arrived. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Apr 22, 2024 at 10:10 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Draft week is here, ushering in the annual final slew of mock drafts and evaluations across various platforms. During the upcoming three-day spectacle (April 25-27 in Detroit), NFL clubs will build for the future. College prospects impatiently await hearing their names called from the podium and as history will attest, there will be numerous surprises over the weekend that few pundits projected. Throughout the pre-draft process, a variety of players and positions have been linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at pick 26 overall, including edge rusher, offensive lineman (interior) and cornerback. Most analysts have Tampa Bay bolstering the trenches following key departures in free agency. Here is an overview of predictions for the Bucs in the first round:

NFL.com

Chad Reuter, NFL.com (Apr. 19)

  • Pick: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State
  • Comments: Robinson's speed and bend off the edge will help fill the void created by Shaq Barrett's departure. Although he recorded just 9.5 sacks over the past two seasons at Penn State, he has the skills to hit that total on an annual basis in the pros.

CBS Sports

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports (Apr. 22)

  • Pick: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA
  • Comments: The Buccaneers moved on from Shaq Barrett this offseason, and they have yet to replace him with someone in free agency. Latu has an argument as the best edge rusher in this class since he had highest amount of sacks (23.5) as well as the top quarterback pressure rate, minimum 250 pass rushes, (21.4%) in college football in 2023. He has a wide array of pass-rush moves at his disposal thanks to an explosive first step and nice handwork. Latu likely won't be available at this spot unless a number of teams are spooked about a neck injury he had that caused him to briefly retire from football in 2021.

The Draft Network

Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network (Apr. 15)

  • Pick: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
  • Comments: Dallas Turner is a twitched-up athlete with the athletic profile to align at a variety of spots along the line of scrimmage. I would like to see more consistency, however, but the tools are overwhelmingly apparent.

PFF

Pro Football Focus Staff, PFF (Apr. 22)

  • Pick: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
  • Comments: With Carlton Davis no longer on the team, the Buccaneers need a potential CB1. McKinstry gives them the ability to get as aggressive as they want as one of the best press-man defenders in the class.

Sports Illustrated

Matt Verderame, SI.com (Apr. 18)

  • Pick: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State
  • Comments: A two-year starter, Robinson would give the Buccaneers another pass rusher on their front and a third first-round pick for this unit in four years. Tampa Bay could also try and upgrade its secondary after trading away Carlton Davis, but Robinson's value here is too great to ignore.

