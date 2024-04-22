2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 13.0 

Draft week is here, ushering in the annual final slew of mock drafts and evaluations across various platforms. During the upcoming three-day spectacle (April 25-27 in Detroit), NFL clubs will build for the future. College prospects impatiently await hearing their names called from the podium and as history will attest, there will be numerous surprises over the weekend that few pundits projected. Throughout the pre-draft process, a variety of players and positions have been linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at pick 26 overall, including edge rusher, offensive lineman (interior) and cornerback. Most analysts have Tampa Bay bolstering the trenches following key departures in free agency. Here is an overview of predictions for the Bucs in the first round: