 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2024 State of the Bucs: Safety

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with safeties

Feb 16, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

230917_KZ_Bears_Bucs_1126
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position Group: Safety

Players: Antoine Winfield Jr., Ryan Neal, Dee Delaney, Kaevon Merriweather, Richard LeCounte II (Reserve/Future),

2023 Evaluation: Bucs' free safety Antoine Winfield Jr. produced a historic season in 2023 for the Buccaneers, earning first-team All-Pro honors. In Week 18, Winfield Jr. capped off his sensational year with five tackles (one for loss), 1.0 sack, one quarterback hit, and a touchdown-saving forced fumble within the 1-yard line to preserve a division-clinching 9-0 shutout win for the Buccaneers. His third-down sack also pushed the Carolina Panthers back nine yards, forcing a missed 52-yard field goal, keeping 10 points off the scoreboard between his two game-shifting plays. Winfield Jr. put forth an NFL Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season in 2023, posting 122 tackles (six for loss), 12 passes defensed, eight quarterback hits, 6.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

He finished the year with a share of the league lead in both forced fumbles and fumble recoveries, joining Haason Reddick (2022) as the only players to accomplish that feat since at least 2000. Among defensive backs in 2023, Winfield Jr. finished first in sacks (6.0), first in forced fumbles (six), first in fumble recoveries (four), tied for third in takeaways (seven) and third in quarterback hits (eight). Winfield Jr. earned a 91.2 grade this season from PFF, putting him as the league's highest graded safety in 2023. He rarely came off the field, notching 1,100 defensive snaps for Tampa Bay. Winfield Jr. played like his hair was on fire, bolstering the back end with instinctual play. His recognition of play designs put him in position to make plays on the football. Winfield Jr. is adept at taking effective angles to the ball and leaves no mercy as a tackler. The ball-hawk can do it all: work the post over the top, set the edge against the run, play the slot and blitz the quarterback with ferocity. Due to his range and awareness, Winfield Jr. reverted back to a role at free safety in 2023 but was used in the box on occasion to collapse the pocket/invade the backfield.

Ryan Neal, the team's starting strong safety, played 581 snaps and accumulated 76 tackles, four tackles for loss in 13 game starts. Neal, an offseason acquisition for the Bucs via free agency, was signed to fill the void left by veterans Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan. With Seattle in 2022, Neal stepped in for Jamal Adams and became the team's X-factor. He finished the 2022 season with an 86.5 overall PFF grade — more than 25 grading points higher than his previous career high. Neal totaled six pass breakups and 25 defensive stops, earning 79.5-plus grades in both run defense and coverage per PFF. After primarily serving in a rotational role for Seattle in nickel and dime packages, Neal earned a starting gig in Tampa Bay opposite Winfield Jr.

Kaevon Merriweather worked solely on special teams (289 snaps) and undrafted rookie Christian Izien, who primarily served as the club's nickel corner, split time at strong safety throughout the course of the season.

2024 Outlook: Tough decisions loom for the Buccaneers as both Winfield Jr. and Ryan Neal are impending unrestricted free agents. Winfield Jr., who has established himself atop the hierarchy in the league at his position, will be a top priority this summer for the Bucs' brass. His resumé speaks for itself and he will undoubtedly command a lucrative deal for his contributions on the field. Winfield Jr. sets the tone on defense and the Bucs could look to franchise tag him while a long-term contract extension is negotiated with the All-Pro safety.

Related Content

news

2024 State of the Bucs: Cornerback

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with cornerbacks
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Defensive Linemen 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with defensive linemen
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Inside Linebacker 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with inside linebacker
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with outside linebackers
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Offensive Line 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with the offensive line
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Wide Receiver 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with wide receivers
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Tight Ends 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with tight ends
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Running Backs 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with running backs
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Quarterbacks 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, starting with quarterbacks
news

2023 State of the Bucs: Safeties 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2023 season wrapping-up with safeties 
news

2023 State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2023 season continuing with the outside linebackers

Latest Headlines

Bucs Embraced Challenge of Cap-Strapped Offseason in 2023

The Buccaneers headed into the 2023 offseason with cap restrictions they had never seen before and an open question mark at quarterback but produced another winner by having fun with the challenges to their professional pride

2024 State of the Bucs: Safety

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with safeties

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. wrapped up his rookie contract in 2023 by earning First Team Associated Press All-Pro honors and helping the Bucs to a fourth straight playoff berth with a string of big plays

Free Agency Looms, Coaching Staff Additions | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the new additions to the Bucs' coaching staff, the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic and some headlines ahead of free agency.

Bucs Hire Thomas McGaughey as Special Teams Coordinator

The Bucs have hired former long-time NFL coach and recent Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey to serve in the same position on Todd Bowles' staff following Keith Armstrong's retirement

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield revived his career in Tampa in 2023 and now has a chance to test free agency again…Our 10-part series on potential Bucs free agents in 2024 starts at the most important position in football

5 Things to Know About ST Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

New Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey comes to Tampa Bay after six seasons with the New York Giants, replacing retired Keith Armstrong

Bucs Name Kevin Carberry Offensive Line Coach

After introducing new Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen, the Bucs began filling out his offensive support staff, beginning with the addition of former Saints assistant Kevin Carberry on Wednesday

2024 State of the Bucs: Cornerback

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with cornerbacks

Buccaneers To Host FHSAA Flag Football State Championships  

Championships to take place May 10-11 at AdventHealth Training Center 

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 1.0

In our first addition to Mock Draft Season, we find some edge rush help for the Buccaneers in a first round dominated by quarterbacks, offensive tackles and cornerbacks

Photos: Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Opening Night

View photos from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Opening Night, kicking off the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.

Darcie Glazer Kassewitz Discusses the Buccaneers' 2024 Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Owner/President Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation/President Glazer Vision Foundation, highlights what players have to look forward to at the Buccaneers Girls Football Preseason Classic, and more with the "GMFB" crew.

Best of the 2023 Buccaneers | Mic'd Up

From silencing the doubters in Minnesota to our third-straight division championship, take a look at the best Mic'd Up moments from your 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucs Have 18 Potential Unrestricted Free Agents in 2024

The Buccaneers must deal with a list of 22 possible free agents when the new league year begins in March, including such unrestricted FAs as Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Lavonte David

Bucs' FA List Includes Four Who Could Get Tender Offers | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the season

2024 Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

The country's largest girls flag tournament returns to Tampa Bay!

2024 State of the Bucs: Defensive Linemen 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with defensive linemen

Most Improved Buccaneer in 2023 | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their weekly series of debates, in this case making the case for two candidates as the Buccaneers' Most Improved Player of 2023
Advertising