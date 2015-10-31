5 Buccaneers to Watch Against the Falcons

1. QB Jameis Winston

Winston is coming off of what Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter called the "best game of his career," after earning a passer rating of 128.1 against the Redskins and hasn't been intercepted since Week 5. Safe to say, he's been playing his best football as of late. Winston will be challenged by a Falcons defense that's intercepted eight passes so far this season, tied for the sixth-most in the NFL.

2. TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

For the first time since injuring his shoulder against the Saints in Week 2, Seferian-Jenkins was on the practice field with the Buccaneers. Whether or not he plays will be determined closer to kickoff, but he would be a crucial addition to a passing game that will definitely be without Louis Murphy, who was moved to injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, and could be without Vincent Jackson, who was unable to practice all week after injuring his knee against Washington. Seferian-Jenkins performed well in the two games he played this season, catching 10 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

3. DE Howard Jones

Jones has been active for just two games, but made impact plays in both. In his NFL debut against the Jaguars, Jones recorded a team-high two sacks. He followed that performance by returning a fumble for a touchdown against the Redskins. Jones played 18 of the Bucs' 68 snaps against Washington.

4. WR Mike Evans

Like Winston, Evans is coming off of his best game of the season. He caught eight passes for 164 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs' loss to Washington. After battling through a hamstring injury early in the season, Evans seems to be hitting his stride. With Murphy out and Jackson potentially sidelined, Evans could find himself as the Bucs' most experienced wide receiver, despite being in just his second season.