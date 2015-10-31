Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Buccaneers to Watch Against the Falcons

Five players to keep an eye on when Tampa Bay and Atlanta meet in Week 8.

Oct 31, 2015 at 09:25 AM

1. QB Jameis Winston
Winston is coming off of what Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter called the "best game of his career," after earning a passer rating of 128.1 against the Redskins and hasn't been intercepted since Week 5. Safe to say, he's been playing his best football as of late. Winston will be challenged by a Falcons defense that's intercepted eight passes so far this season, tied for the sixth-most in the NFL.

2. TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
For the first time since injuring his shoulder against the Saints in Week 2, Seferian-Jenkins was on the practice field with the Buccaneers. Whether or not he plays will be determined closer to kickoff, but he would be a crucial addition to a passing game that will definitely be without Louis Murphy, who was moved to injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, and could be without Vincent Jackson, who was unable to practice all week after injuring his knee against Washington. Seferian-Jenkins performed well in the two games he played this season, catching 10 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

3. DE Howard Jones
Jones has been active for just two games, but made impact plays in both. In his NFL debut against the Jaguars, Jones recorded a team-high two sacks. He followed that performance by returning a fumble for a touchdown against the Redskins. Jones played 18 of the Bucs' 68 snaps against Washington.

4. WR Mike Evans
Like Winston, Evans is coming off of his best game of the season. He caught eight passes for 164 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs' loss to Washington. After battling through a hamstring injury early in the season, Evans seems to be hitting his stride. With Murphy out and Jackson potentially sidelined, Evans could find himself as the Bucs' most experienced wide receiver, despite being in just his second season.

5. G Ali Marpet
Marpet is surpassing the Bucs' expectations so far this season, and is, by far, the Bucs' highest-graded run blocker, according to Pro Football Focus. Marpet's rating of +2.5 is No. 24 among the league's guards. Marpet and the Bucs' interior offensive linemen will face a tough challenge on Sunday when they meet Jonathan Babineaux and the Falcons. Babineaux is one of the NFL's top pass-rushing defensive tackles.

Atlanta Falcons' Projected Starters

Projected starters for the Falcons as listed on team depth chart.

WR Julio Jones
1 / 26
LT Jake Matthews
2 / 26
LG Andy Levitre
3 / 26
C Mike Person
4 / 26
RG Chris Chester
5 / 26
RT Ryan Schraeder
6 / 26
TE Jacob Tamme
7 / 26
WR Roddy White
8 / 26
QB Matt Ryan
9 / 26
RB Devonta Freeman
10 / 26
FB Patrick DiMarco
11 / 26
DE Vic Beasley
12 / 26
DT Ra'Shede Hageman
13 / 26
DT Paul Soliai
14 / 26
DE Tyson Jackson
15 / 26
LB Justin Durant
16 / 26
LB Paul Worrilow
17 / 26
LB O'Brien Schofield
18 / 26
CB Robert Alford
19 / 26
CB Desmond Trufant
20 / 26
S Ricardo Allen
21 / 26
S William Moore
22 / 26
K Matt Bryant
23 / 26
KO/P/H Matt Bosher
24 / 26
KR/PR Eric Weems
25 / 26
LS Josh Harris
26 / 26
