5 Bucs to Watch Against the Lions in the Divisional Round 

In a rematch of the Week Six matchup, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday in the Divisional Round. The high-stakes contest will dictate which team will advance to the NFC Championship Game. The Bucs are coming off a 32-9 dominant victory over the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. The Lions received their first playoff victory since 1991 by outlasting the Los Angeles Rams 24-23. Tampa Bay has embraced the "underdog" mentality, and the club has won the previous three road games.

"Just the stretch and the run we had to go on, it makes it even more enjoyable to get to the point that we're at right now," said Baker Mayfield. "Like I mentioned, as well, we're happy, but we're not satisfied. We have bigger goals, so we have to keep working."

Every win and triumph over adversity has culminated in this win-or-go-home matchup. Tampa Bay is focused on loftier aspirations, and it all comes down to Sunday's pinnacle game. Here are five Buccaneers to monitor on the grand stage:

Trey Palmer

Against Philadelphia, rookie Trey Palmer showcased his blazing 4.33-caliber speed on a 56-yard touchdown play, reaching a max of 20.78 miles per hour as he juked several defenders in his path to the end zone. A sixth-round draft pick, Palmer became the Bucs' primary third receiver throughout the 2023 season. He concluded the regular season with 39 catches for 385 yards and three scores. He can high-point the football and has the agility to stretch defenses vertically. Palmer is savvy out of the slot and is able to change the pace of routes to keep defenders at bay. On Sunday, Palmer will face Lions' rookie cornerback Brian Branch. Branch, an Alabama product, has become an immediate impact playmaker for Detroit. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Branch has allowed the league's lowest yards per target while in man coverage (4.5). Branch has demonstrated both his range and knack for the football this season, making plays from sideline-to-sideline. He plays with fluid footwork and hips to keep leverage with slot weapons. Branch quickly adjusts out of his breaks and drives on the football, elevating the Lions' backfield.

Carlton Davis III

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown was named a first-team Associated Press All-Pro, finishing with 119 catches for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. He caught seven passes for 110 yards the last time the two clubs met in Week Six, exploiting voids in coverage. St. Brown is a focal point of the Lions' offensive attack, running a heavy dose of in-breaking routes and two-way go's. He has wiggle in the open field and changes the tempo at the stem of routes. St. Brown is a dynamic threat and Carlton Davis III will be matched up with him at some point. Davis uses his length and strength to blanket opponents in press. He crowds the boundary and attacks the throw with aggression. In 2023, Davis has accumulated nine passes defensed, 52 tackles and two interceptions. Davis, along with the Bucs' secondary, will have to take effective pursuit angles in limiting St. Brown after-the-catch.

Luke Goedeke

Against Philadelphia in the Wild Card Round, Luke Goedeke did not allow a single quarterback pressure on the 21 pass-rush snaps that pitted him against Haason Reddick. Goedeke plays with good anticipation and fluid footwork on second-level blocks. With great contact balance and a competitive disposition, Goedeke bolsters the Bucs' front line. He will have another tough challenge on Sunday going up against Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson has 11.5 sacks in 2023 and ranks fifth among all players in quarterback pressures. Against the Rams, Hutchinson led the Lions with seven pressures, marking the 15th game in 2023 that he has finished with five or more pressures. He is lethal off inside counter moves and possesses rare physical traits. Hutchinson plays with great recognition as a run defender and power as a pass rusher. He firmly sets the edge and quickly reacts to initial moves by blockers.

Lavonte David

The Bucs' second-level defenders, including Lavonte David, will face the dynamic tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Montgomery, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing marker, batters his way through traffic with power that creates rare contact balance. He is Instinctive and has solid blitz pickups in pass protection. Gibbs is a slash back that can make sudden, lateral cuts to stretch defenses horizontally. He quickly turns on the jets in the open field and has the agility to elude tacklers. Gibbs generates mismatches as a pass-catcher and David, the Bucs' do-it-all linebacker, will play a critical role in limiting both on the ground. The 33-year-old phenom has accumulated 134 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and five quarterback hits in 2023, setting the tone for the Bucs. Whether rushing the passer, covering tight ends/running backs or stonewalling rushers in the hole, David is proficient. David is an elite, instinctive player that takes the proper angles of pursuit when taking on blocks. He is adept at blowing up an opponent's screen game and tackles with precision.

Cade Otton