5 Bucs to Watch Against Los Angeles

1. RB Leonard Fournette

The team announced on Saturday that they were activating Lenny off injured reserve, making him available for the game on Sunday for the first time in weeks. Tampa Bay has made do with what they've had available on offense in Lenny's absence but I don't think there's any doubt that Fournette could have a big impact on the game this Sunday.

He is as reliable as they come these days in the passing game, nabbing those short, quick passes quarterback Tom Brady has integrated into this offensive scheme more and more. Let's not forget that Fournette first came on in last year's playoffs, earning himself the nickname of 'Playoff Lenny' thanks to his postseason production. He went over 100 scrimmage yards in three of four playoff games last season and scored four total touchdowns. So, llike the lyrics in Brady's pregame song go, "Allow me to reintroduce myself."

2. TE Rob Gronkowski

Gronkowski will be doing his own reintroduction to the Rams. He was having a good game the last time these two teams met until he suffered multiple rib injuries in the beginning of the second half. He came back in the game later in the third quarter to try and finish the game but the injuries would end up sidelining him for the better part of six games. He attempted a comeback against the Saints in Week Eight but ended up missing most of that game, too.