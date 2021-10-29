5 Bucs to Watch Against New Orleans

3. WR Mike Evans

All eyes will be on the Evans and Lattimore matchup. If I have to tell you why, you're reading the wrong article.

Lattimore shadowed Evans on at least 65% of coverage snaps in their last three meetings. In the playoffs, Lattimore was on Evans 75% of the time, though Evans still managed a three-yard touchdown in that game. It was his only reception on six targets with Lattimore covering him – but he made it count. All six targets came vs. press coverage.

And while it's true Lattimore ranks first in the league this year in completion percentage allowed in press coverage, according to PFF, Evans leads the league with six receiving touchdowns in such situations. Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins is next with just three. Evans has excelled in tight-coverage windows, in general, ranking fifth in receiving yards with 187. He also has four receptions and three touchdowns on eight tight-window targets (meaning less than a yard of separation) this season, which is tied for the most in the league.

Yeah, this is going to be a good one.

4. OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Well, I've made it this far without talking about the obvious: Jameis Winston. This will be the first time the Bucs will see their former quarterback in what is being dubbed a 'Jameis Winston Revenge Game.' The Bucs replaced him with the greatest quarterback of all time – I fail to see how that's any sort of slight. But I digress.

One thing we know about Winston is that he has that backyard football ability and can make some ridiculous things happen. In his new offense, he's been a bit more conservative and is throwing the ball a lot less. The Saints have the 31st-ranked passing offense, averaging just 176.2 yards through the air per game. But Winston is producing quality over quantity. At home this season, he has the highest passer rating among qualified quarterbacks with 138.0. He has a 72.1 completion percentage at home and has six touchdowns against no interceptions in the Superdome. That's a far cry from the Winston the Bucs knew.