5 Bucs to Watch Against Washington

1. QB Tom Brady

After an uncharacteristic performance in New Orleans, the Bucs signal caller has all the motivation he needs to have a bounceback game against the Washington Football Team. It's the first time Brady will face the league's last-ranked passing defense since 2003 and the first time he'll do it while captaining the league's top-ranked passing offense – even if it may be down a few players.

Brady is also likely to be in position to execute the Bucs' productive offense as he pleases. Brady has the second-fastest time to throw of any quarterback this season, releasing the ball in an average of just 2.50 seconds. Not only that, but a majority of the passes he attempts are quick throws, trying for a nine-yard-or-less completion 53.9% of the time, which ranks third in the NFL. On such throws, he has a 77.3% completion rate, 12 touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 117.6 passer rating. That's the best touchdown to interception ratio and second-best passer rating in such situations, according to NFL Research. Couple that with the fact that Washington will be without defensive end Montez Sweat, who has the second-most sacks on the team this season and the defensive front Washington relies on may not be as effective.

History would rule in Brady's favor, too. In six career games against Washington, Brady averages 330 passing yards per game, has thrown for 15 touchdowns and has a 102.2 rating. He's 5-1 against Washington and came away with a win in their last meeting during the wildcard round of the 2020 playoffs.

2. WR Mike Evans

Because of the aforementioned injured receiver corps, more responsibility could fall on Evans this game. Wide receiver Antonio Brown is out, Chris Godwin is listed as questionable and the team has Scotty Miller still on injured reserve as of Friday afternoon. Miller is in the designated to return window and Head Coach Bruce Arians said his return was possible in Washington, but even if he does, the Bucs may not want to push him.