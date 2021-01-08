5 Bucs to Watch Against Washington

3. WR Mike Evans

I guess I'm just a sucker for firsts. This too will be the first playoff game for Evans, who is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's game. Evans suffered a hyperextended knee in last Sunday's regular season finale against the Falcons just moments after he eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season, thereby setting the NFL record for most 1,000-yard seasons to begin a career with seven. Evans' injury deflated the entire stadium as many feared the worst but an MRI would later reveal no structural damage and Evans practiced for the first time on Thursday.

Head Coach Bruce Arians said he thought Evans' would "have a chance" to play in Washington but given the injuries Evans has already fought through in 2020, I'd be shocked if he doesn't take the field for the primetime playoff matchup. Then again, you don't want to overwork him either, so seeing how much utilization Evans will get will be something to keep an eye on.

4. QB Tom Brady

Well, this isn't Brady's first postseason rodeo – not by a long shot. The veteran quarterback in fact holds the record for number of playoff games started with an incredible 41 under his belt. His 30 playoff wins also rank first, as do his 18 seasons with a playoff game. Though this is a first in some ways. Not only is he donning a different uniform in January for the first time in his career – it's also the first time he will enter the postseason as a Wild Card, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That's crazy.

Brady won't have the homefield advantage he's used to but in five career games against Washington he's 4-1 with a 101.7 passer rating. He's thrown for 1,599 yards and 13 touchdowns in those games.

Brady has thrown 73 touchdown passes in the playoffs, an NFL record. He leads all NFL players in playoff passing yards with 11,388 all-time. And if you add his playoff passing yards to his regular season career total – you get a whopping 90, 592 yards, which is also an NFL record.

5. OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Not only has JPP played in four playoff games himself (including the Super Bowl which he won with the Giants), as a former member of the NFC East, he is acutely familiar with the Bucs' first-round opponent. And they are familiar with him, too.

In 13 career games against Washington, Pierre-Paul has 66 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. His best game against the Football Team in Washington came in Week 14 of 2014, where he registered 2.5 sacks, seven combined tackles, two tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and a forced fumble.