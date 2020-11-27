5 Bucs to Watch Against Kansas City

2. WR Mike Evans

Evans currently leads the Bucs in receiving yards this season with 563. He has nine touchdowns to his name, surpassing last year's total ofc eight and tying for fourth-most in the league in 2020. He's an integral part of the Bucs' offense when he's on the field and this offense is going to have to score some points this week. The defense will limit Mahomes and the league's highest scoring offense as much as they can, but Kansas City hasn't put up less than 23 points. The only team that beat the Chiefs this season had to put up 40 to the Chiefs' 32 to do it.

Now, we know the Bucs' offense is capable of scoring that many, of course. They've put up over 40 points this season twice and have scored more than 32 points in all of their wins so far in 2020. Evans can certainly help them do it again – especially with how productive he is in the red zone.

3. RBs Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy

In games where the Bucs have put up a sizable amount of points, they've also been pretty good on the ground. The Bucs are 4-1 in games where they have over 100 rushing yards. The last time they put up over 40 points, they had 210 rushing yards, in fact. That was in large part due to Ronald Jones, who had a career-high 192 yards on the ground, including an incredible 98-yard touchdown run that I'm still not over.

The Bucs did put up 45 points on the Raiders in Week Seven with just 85 rushing yards but against a defense that ranks 26th against the run, the Bucs should have an opportunity to get their ground game involved this Sunday.