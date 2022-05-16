5 Things to Know About the Bucs 2022 Schedule 

1) Tampa Bay is once again slated for five prime-time games.

For the third consecutive season, the Buccaneers have been scheduled for the maximum number of prime-time appearances (five). In the NFL, you either get exposed or get exposure. With the Buccaneers' recent track record of dominion in the NFC, the club has been consistently placed in the spotlight with marquee matchups. Tampa Bay will be featured in 10 total games during the 2022 season that will be showcased to a national television audience.

As Tom Brady returns for his 23rd season in the league, he will take center stage with the Buccaneers. With the world watching, the Bucs will begin the primetime contests against Dallas on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium. On Sept. 11 at 8:20 p.m., the Bucs will take on last year's NFC East champions. The next comes in Week Four, as a Super Bowl LV rematch ensues versus the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. The two storied franchises will go head-to-head on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. Another historical outing will be written as Brady and young superstar Patrick Mahomes face off yet again.

The Bucs then have two home Thursday and Monday Night matchups. The first is Tampa Bay's lone Thursday Night Football contest in Week Eight against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 27, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The second occurs in Week 13 as the Buccaneers battle the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN – Tampa Bay's sixth appearance on Monday Night Football in the past six seasons. The last prime-time game comes on the team's first ever Christmas Day game in Week 16 as they visit the Arizona Cardinals for an 8:20 p.m. Sunday Night Football kickoff.

2) The Bucs' bye weeks falls at an optimal time.

The Buccaneers will get their bye in Week 11, following the Week 10 game in Munich, Germany. After the grueling overseas trip, the club will get a much-needed break to rewind and refresh for the duration of the season. This marks only the third time in club history that the Buccaneers have drawn a bye week in Week 11 or later. With a bye in the latter half of the year, the Bucs will have 10 games before and seven after in the league's 17-game enhanced schedule.

Following the bye, the Bucs will travel to play the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 27 – a team Tampa Bay has beaten in four of the last five meetings. Bye weeks that fall later in the season are considered ideal and the Buccaneers hit the jackpot with desired placement.

3) The Bucs will face off against five division winners from the 2021 season.

The Buccaneers have a tough schedule, featuring several headline heavy hitters. In the season opener, the Bucs face the Dallas Cowboys, the team that led the NFC East and finished 12-5 a year ago. Next up in Week Three, the defending NFC North champion Green Bay Packers (13-4) will come to town seeking revenge for the 2021 conference title game. The following game in Week Four, the Buccaneers go up against last year's AFC West Champions. The Kansas City Chiefs concluded the regular season with a 12-5 record.

To finish the challenging compilation of opponents, the Bucs face last year's NFC West leader (12-5) and the defending Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams in Week Nine and the 2021 AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) in Week 15.

4) The Bucs will play their first ever Christmas Day game in Week 16.

The Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals will play the final game of a Christmas Day triple-header in Week 16 at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. This holiday game will mark the first time the Buccaneers will play on December 25. The game will serve as a reunion for Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who served as the Cardinals' defensive coordinator from 2013-14. The Bucs have had eight previous games on Christmas Eve, most recently against a divisional foe at Carolina in 2017.

5) The Bucs will once again open the 2022 season against Dallas on September 11.

The Buccaneers will kick off their season against the Dallas Cowboys for the second straight year, this time making the trip to Dallas. The Sunday Night Football contest on Sept. 11 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC will mark the fourth time that the Bucs have faced the Cowboys in Week One. Ageless quarterback, Tom Brady is undefeated against Dallas, 6-0.