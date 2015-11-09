Advanced Statistics from Bucs vs. Giants

The Bucs have actually had at least 117 rushing yards in each of the last five games and have averaged 153.4 yards per game on the ground in that span. If one uses that arbitrary floor of 117 yards, this is just the second time that a Tampa Bay team has hit that mark in five straight outings,and the first time one has done so in the same season. The longest such streak was six games but it covered the end of the 1999 season and the first month of the 2000 campaign, from Dec. 26, 1999 to Sept. 24, 2000.

Those 153.4 yards per game make the Bucs' current run one of the best five-game stretches in franchise history, particularly when one factors in that the team is averaging 4.95 yards per carry in that stretch. There have been 16 other five-game runs in franchise history in which the team has averaged at least 150 rushing yards per game, but many of those are overlapping samples within the same season. For instance, there were six such five-game stretches during the 1979 campaign, five of them overlapping. If one takes just the optimal five-game sample during any such overlapping groups within the same season, you get this list as the best five-game rushing-attack periods in Buc history, ranked by total yards:

Season Games Yards Yds./Gm Yds./Rush 1979 1-5 924 184.8 4.26 2000 11-15 834 166.8 5.09 1978 10-14 803 160.6 4.75 2012 6-10 780 156.0 5.23 2015 4-8 767 153.4 4.95 1998 8-12 765 153.0 4.40 1988 11-15 761 152.2 4.40 1979 12-16 753 150.6 3.92 1986 1-5 752 150.4 4.59

Roughly 33% of the Bucs' 385 yards of offense against the Giants was gained on two plays, a 68-yard reception by Mike Evans in the first quarter and a 59-yard run by Charles Sims in the fourth quarter. Those were career-long plays for both second-year players, and Evans' catch-and-run was also a career-long completion for Jameis Winston. Getting both plays in the same game proved to be a rare feat for a Buccaneers' offense.

In fact, that marks the first time since 2012 and just the third time in team history that the Buccaneers have had at least one completion of 50 or more yards and at least one run of 50 or more yards. Here are all three occasions:

Opp., Date Run Completion(s) CHI, 11/1/81 59, Jerry Eckwood 81t, Doug Williams-Jimmie Giles; 51t, Williams-Kevin House @OAK, 11/4/12 70t, 67t, Doug Martin 64, Josh Freeman-Vincent Jackson NYG, 11/8/15 59, Charles Sims 68, Jameis Winston-Mike Evans

Both of those long plays on Sunday occurred on first-down plays, as the Buccaneers continue to excel in that regard. In fact, with 6.61 yards per first-down play so far this season, Tampa Bay ranks second in the entire NFL to Arizona's 6.71.

Jameis Winston completed 19 of 36 passes for 249 yards and was not intercepted for the fourth straight game. Including his last nine attempts of the Week Four contest against Carolina, Winston has thrown 120 straight passes without being picked off. While that is still a good bit shy of Jeff Garcia's team record of 197 during the 2007 season, it does have him on the verge of surpassing the team's rookie record. Mike Glennon set that mark with 139 straight interception-free tosses during the 2013 campaign.

Rookie or veteran, a four-game run without an interception is an impressive feat. Winston is one of only five passers in the league who have accomplished the feat this year, and one of only two with an active streak of at least four games. Here are the five NFL quarterbacks with interception-free streaks of four or more games in 2015 (minimum of 10 pass attempts in each game):

Quarterback Tm Games Dates Comp. Att. Yds. TD Alex Smith KC 5* 10/4 - 11/1 108 170 1245 5 Jameis Winston TB 4* 10/11 - 11/8 69 113 932 4 Colin Kaepernick SF 4 10/11 - 11/1 72 127 888 4 Tom Brady NE 4 9/10 - 10/11 116 160 1387 11 Aaron Rodgers GB 4 9/13 - 10/4 89 123 995 11

Active streak

Winston's 249 passing yards on the season upped his season total to 1,897. At the halfway point, that's a 3,794-yard pace that would rank as the third-highest single-season total in franchise history, behind Josh Freeman's 4,065 in 2012 and Brad Johnson's 3,811 in 2003. Obviously, it would be the top total for a rookie in team history; in fact, Winston is closing in on that record already. Here are the top five passing-yardage totals by a rookiein Buccaneer annals:

Player Season Yards 1. Mike Glennon 2013 2,608 2. Jameis Winston 2015 1,897 3. Josh Freeman 2009 1,855 Bruce Gradkowski 2006 1,661 5. Doug Williams 1978 1,170

Winston's 249 passing yards marked the seventh time in eight career starts that he has surpassed 200 yards. The lone exception was a 177-yard outing in the Buccaneers' overtime win at Atlanta in Week Eight. Even lowering the mark to 175 yards per game, Winston is still on one of the better streaks for a Buccaneer quarterback in some time. His streak of eight such games is the longest by a Buc since Josh Freeman ran off 14 straight games covering the end of 2012 and the 2013 season opener (Sept. 30, 2012 vs. Washington to Sept. 8, 2013 at the Jets).

Winston also scored the Buccaneers' only touchdown of the day on an impressive scramble and dive in the fourth quarter. That's already the third rushing touchdown of the season for the rookie passer, the sixth-most by a QB in a single season in team annals.

Winston threw a little more than half of his passes in the direction of Mike Evans, targeting him 19 times. That resulted in eight catches for 152 yards, marking the sixth time in just 22 career games that the second-year receiver has topped 100 yards. Evans is already tied for eighth in team history in 100-yard receiving games in the regular season:

100-Yard Receiving Games, Career, Buccaneers

Player, Seasons 100-yd. Gms. Total Gms. WR Mark Carrier, 1987-92 15 88 2. WR Kevin House, 1980-85 14 94 3. WR Vincent Jackson, 2012-15 13 54 4t. WR Joey Galloway 2005-07 11 66 4t. WR Keyshawn Johnson, 2000-03 11 57 6t. WR Antonio Bryant, 2008-09 7 29 6t. TE Jimmie Giles, 1978-86 7 121 8t. WR Mike Evans, 2014-15 6 22 WR Keenan McCardell, 2002-03 6 30 WR Horace Copeland, 1993-97 5 58 WR Bruce Hill, 1987-91 5 57

Evans rate of one 100-yard receiving performance for every 3.67 games he plays is the best in team history. His teammate, Vincent Jackson, ranks third in that regard, with his rate of one ever 4.15 games just behind Antonio Bryant's rate of one every 4.14 games.

Three of Evans' six 100-yard games, including the most recent one, also topped 150 yards. There have now been 23 individual 150-yard receiving games in franchise history, and Evans has as many of them than any other Buccaneer except his own teammate, Vincent Jackson. Jackson has had four 150-yard receiving games since joining the Buccaneers in 2012. Evans' three such performances are tied with Joey Galloway for second on the list. Mark Carrier, Kevin House and Bruce Hill all appear on the list twice.

With 538 yards at the season's halfway point, Evans is on pace to get to 1,076 on the season, which would be just a bit more than the 1,051 he put up as a rookie in 2014. If he can hit quadruple digits, Evans would be the first Buccaneer ever to begin his career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Only three other Tampa Bay wide receivers have had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons at any point in their careers, and all three were free agent or trade acquisitions. Joey Galloway did it for three straight years from 2005-07, and Jackson has an active run of three straight (2012-14) as well. Keyshawn Johnson put up two 1,000-yard seasons in a row in 2001 and 2002.

Halfway through their 16-game schedule, the Buccaneers' offense has produced 2,858 yards and 181 points. Neither of those numbers puts the 2015 team on pace to break the franchise's single-season records in those categories, but it is close, as is the case for a number of other offensive statistics. Below is a list of handful of statistical categories for the Buccaneers' offense, showing the team's first-half totals, the pace it has set for a full season and the franchise's single-season record for each one for comparison. The final column is where this season's projected total would rank on the all-time list:

Category Total Proj. Record Year Rank Total Yards 2,858 5,716 5,820 2012 2nd Points Scored 181 362 389 2012 3rd Yards Per Play 5.76 5.76 5.61 2010 1st Field Goals Made 19 38 32 2008 1st First Downs 154 308 344 1984 2nd Rushing Yards 1,055 2,110 2,437 1979 3rd Yards Per Carry 4.47 4.47 4.64 2010 2nd Yards Per Pass Att. 7.71 7.71 7.54 1981 1st

The Buccaneers are not currently on pace to break their team record for best third-down conversion rate in a season, as their 2015 mark of 39.0 wouldn't even rank in the top five. However, if the 2015 squad continues at the pace at which it has converted third downs over the last five games, it might eventually threaten the team record of 42.9% set in 1984. The last Buccaneer team to convert over 40% of its third downs was the 2010 squad, which was good on 42.2% of its tries.