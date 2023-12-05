Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Antoine Winfield Jr. Named Buccaneers' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII

Dec 05, 2023 at 09:34 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

23-141-wpmoty-nominee-graphics_16x9

The Buccaneers announced safety Antoine Winfield Jr. as its nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide is the league's most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for cultivating a positive impact beyond the game in their communities.

As a cornerstone defender and tone-setter for the Buccaneers, Winfield Jr. has distinguished himself off the gridiron through a genuine desire to make a lasting impact throughout his community. The Pro Bowl safety has found avenues, both big and small, to affect individuals and foster positive change by utilizing his platform and representing the best of the Buccaneers and the National Football League.

Upon entering the league in 2020, Winfield Jr. has been intentional on elevating his community efforts year after year, particularly with local foster children. Through his work with two local nonprofits, Heart Gallery of Tampa and A Kid's Place of Tampa Bay, Winfield Jr. has made it his mission that kids in the foster care system are able to have the same experiences as other children their age, planning and funding several outings across Tampa Bay to provide memorable experiences.

A few examples of such outings include organizing a Halloween celebration with A Kid’s Place, taking 55 children housed at the facility trick-or-treating throughout a neighboring residential area and gifting each with gift cards for food. Along with his fiancé Teesa, the pair have previously taken a group of young women to buy makeup, arranged a spa day and orchestrated an outing at a local trampoline activity park.

Throughout his tenure, Winfield Jr. has supported numerous Buccaneers team programs in the community, including the team's Youth Leadership Program. Launched in 2020, his player-led program is a comprehensive effort to engage with the local community through unique player and staff mentorships, leadership development, and community outreach opportunities. This past year, Winfield Jr. joined the team's Social Justice Board, part of a group that spearheaded the Youth Leadership Program to double its numbers while engaging in a service project with Habitat for Humanity Hillsborough to fund the cost of two Habitat homes in the Temple Terrace community.

On the field, Winfield Jr. has established himself as a catalyst of the Buccaneers defense. Since being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft (45th overall), he has started all 60 games, including playoffs, of his career. As a rookie he helped lead the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history, recording an interception off Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes in that matchup to become the seventh rookie or first-year player in NFL history to record an interception in the Super Bowl. This season, he has already set a new career mark in forced fumbles and passes defended, while matching his previous single-season high in fumble recoveries and interceptions.

"It means everything to me to be nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year," said Antoine Winfield Jr. "Every year, the organization has the opportunity to nominate an individual and this was a goal that I set for myself. It's great to not only be nominated, but to have the platform of this great award to now shed light on some of the most pressing issues in our community."

As a nominee, Winfield will don a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

All 32 nominees will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. The 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally on CBS on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Each nominee will receive up to a $55,000 donation, and the award winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are made possible by the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

This year, fans are once again encouraged to participate in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. Fans can vote on X (formerly Twitter) by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the last name/X handle of their chosen nominee or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. In cases where multiple nominees share the same last name (i.e. Justin Jones and Jonathan Jones), all valid votes on X must include the #WPMOYChallenge hashtag and the nominee's handle or full name.

The nominee who receives the most collective hashtag mentions and votes will win an additional $35,000 donation from Nationwide to the charity of their choice, with the runner-up receiving $10,000 and the third-place winner receiving $5,000. Charity Challenge voting takes place from Dec. 5 to Jan. 8.

For more information on the nominees and the award, please visit NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.

Related Content

news

Will Gholston Named Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

For his dedication to community efforts, defensive pillar Will Gholston garners praise as the Bucs' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

Mike Evans Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Presented by Nationwide, For Third Year in a Row

get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Bucs Feast on Man Coverage | A Next Gen Look at Panthers-Bucs

Baker Mayfield didn't see much man-to-man coverage from Carolina's defense on Sunday, but when he did he took advantage of it, primarily by throwing to Mike Evans

Bucs' Release Week 14 Depth Chart: J.J. Russell Steps Up

LB J.J. Russell filled in for injured LB Lavonte David against Carolina and played all but one defensive snap while recording his first career sack

Antoine Winfield Jr. Named Buccaneers' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII

2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneer Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has been nominated to be the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Photos of Youth Leadership Program & Habitat for Humanity: Session #2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program partners with Habitat for Humanity on building homes in the Tampa community.

Photos from Bucs' Youth Leadership Program: Session #3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers launched the fourth year of our player-led Youth Leadership Program, collaborating with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Safe & Sound Hillsborough, and Habitat for Humanity.

Bucs Brief: December 5, 2023

Listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers latest news brief presented by Team Reporter Casey Phillips.

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 13 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 21-18 victory over the Panthers in Week 13

A Cascade of Mike Evans Milestones

Data Crunch: Reaching 1,000 yards for an NFL record 10th straight season and moving into a tie for 13th all-time in touchdown catches was only the start of WR Mike Evans' big day in Sunday's win over Carolina

Todd Bowles: Ryan Neal Put the Team First Against Panthers

Safety Ryan Neal stepped up on Sunday when the Bucs ran out of linebacker options, keeping the middle of the defense solid and turning in one of the biggest defensive plays of the game

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 14

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 14 across Power Rankings?

Panthers vs. Bucs Week 13 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 13 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Chris Godwin on Having 4th Most TD from Scrimmage in Team History | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Former Guard Ali Marpet are joined by Wide Receiver Chris Godwin on the weekly radio show.

Todd Bowles: 'Baker Mayfield & Mike Evans are on the Same Page' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers. HC Bowles discussed S Ryan Neal's linebacker play, health going into Atlanta and viewing every game as a 'playoff game'.

Panthers vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 21-18

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Mike Evans Jolts Bucs to Critical Victory Over Panthers

As part of a historic night for Hall of Fame-bound WR Mike Evans, the longest play of his career turned a slugfest into a thrilling 21-18 victory over Carolina that kept the Bucs in the thick of the NFC South race

Breaking Down the W vs. the Carolina Panthers | Nothing But Bucs

Off a dramatic win Sunday over Carolina 21-18, host T.J Rives returns with his insight and analysis from the field level at Raymond James Stadium. And, has highlights and post-game interviews, as well. Hear from QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans, S Antoine Winfield Jr. and Head Coach Todd Bowles. It's all on a "Victory Monday' edition of "Nothing But Bucs!"

Mike Evans or Antoine Winfield Jr.? | Week 13 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday…Fans will vote to pick the winner

10 x 1,000! Mike Evans Makes History Again

With his 13th career 150-yard game on Sunday against Carolina, Bucs WR Mike Evans extended his NFL record to 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards to start a career…It's the second-longest streak at any point in a player's career

Mike Evans Hustles Down Field for an Incredible 75-Yard TD vs. Panthers | Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield leads WR Mike Evans down field for Evans' longest TD reception of his career against the Carolina Panthers during Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Season.
Advertising