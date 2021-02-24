Antoine Winfield Jr. Turning Memorable Super Bowl Play into Memories for Local Students at Young Middle Magnet

By now, you've seen safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s infamous peace sign he gave to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill during Super Bowl LV. It was a heat-of-the-moment gesture as Winfield came up with a crucial pass breakup and wanted to playfully remind Hill of his actions the last time the two teams met in Week 12. Hill had, after backflipping into the end zone in front of Winfield, given him a peace sign, which had come to be one of Hill's signature celebrations.

The referee threw a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct at the time and the NFL subsequently fined Winfield $7,815 for the gesture. These kinds of fines aren't uncommon in the NFL due to the competitive nature of its players, but Winfield Jr. decided he would also match the amount to give to charity to further make amends. It was his way of turning the situation around.

"Since it got a lot of media attention, it was out there and I wanted to just spin it in a way to make it positive," said Winfield. "And what better way than to give back to the Youth Leadership program that I did all year? That was kind of how that kind of came about because I was thinking of different things I could do. I spent the whole year with the kids and talking to them and everything, so I feel like that was a good opportunity to go with those guys."

He's referring to the Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program, a first of-its-kind commitment to provide support to Tampa students, which was launched as part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Social Justice Initiative. A joint effort between Bucs players and staff, the program features players and 25 staff members serving as mentors for 25 students at Young Middle School, a Title 1 school in East Tampa. Winfield has had the same three students in his group for six total virtual meetings so far. It's given him the opportunity to get to know each child and create a lasting impact on them as the program continues throughout the school year.