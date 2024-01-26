PFWA Names Baker Mayfield as Most Improved Player of 2023 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who posted career highs in completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns and completion percentage, is the 2023 Most Improved Player of the Year. The sixth-year veteran finished the 2023 season completing 364-of-566 passes (64.3%) for 4,044 yards and 28 passing touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions for a passer rating of 94.6. He led the Bucs to their third-straight division title and is one of two players to finish the year with 28-or-more passing touchdowns and 10-or-fewer interceptions (also, Dak Prescott). Mayfield ranked among league-leaders in passing touchdowns (seventh), passing yards (ninth), completions (10th) and passer rating (12th). He became the second player in Buccaneers history to throw for 4,000+ yards, 25-or-more touchdowns and 10-or-fewer interceptions in a single season, joining Tom Brady (2022). Throughout the season, he rallied the Bucs' offense and showcased his high-effort production on the gridiron. Mayfield spearheaded the unit with highlight-reel tight window throws, mobility in the pocket and anticipation. He put up his best season as a pro, proving his value as a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

After playing with both the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 and posting career-lows in yards and touchdown passes, Mayfield joined the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in March 2023. He won the starting role during the preseason following a battle with Kyle Trask and started all 17 games. Tampa Bay went 9-8 overall and captured the NFC South title. With Mayfield guiding the offense, the Bucs won five of their final six regular-season games to clinch the division. Mayfield was selected as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 15 after he posted the first "perfect" passer rating (158.3) by a visiting quarterback at Green Bay's Lambeau Field as he completed 22 of 38 passes for 381 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in a dominant 34-20 victory. Mayfield is the first member of the Tampa Bay franchise to receive the Most Improved Player of the Year honor since it was first awarded by the PFWA in 2000.