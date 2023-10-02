Baker Mayfield Continues to Shine on Third Down

(* McLaughlin has played for the Buccaneers, Colts, Browns, Jets, Jaguars, 49ers and Chargers.)

The Bucs' final tally of 26 points marked the first time that the Saints had allowed more than 20 points in a game since November of 2022. New Orleans had put together 11 straight contests without giving up 21 or more points, the second-longest streak in NFL history. The Buccaneers' 17-point margin of victory was their third-largest winning edge ever against the Saints. Tampa Bay also recorded its longest winning streak ever in the head-to-head regular season series with the Saints, running it to three after last season's two-game sweep.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's defense held the Saints out of the end zone and allowed only 197 yards of offense. That's the lowest offensive output the Buccaneers have allowed New Orleans in 63 all-time meetings.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spearheaded that defensive effort. He led the team with nine tackles, including two tackles for loss, and added a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed in the end zone. His forced fumble against fullback Adam Prentice and subsequent recovery at the Saints' six-yard line just before halftime set up Mayfield's one-yard touchdown pass to Palmer. Those were the second forced fumbles and fumble recoveries of the season for Winfield, who joins Pittsburgh edge rusher T.J. Watt as the only players in the NFL to have multiple notches in both categories so far this season.

Winfield's four-yard sack of Saints quarterback Derek Carr in the second quarter came on third down with the ball near midfield, leading to a punt. It was Winfield's second sack of this season and the 11th of his career. He is already the Buccaneers' all-time leader in sacks among safeties and he has the most sacks among all NFL defensive backs since he entered the NFL in 2020.

Most Sacks, NFL Defensive Backs, 2020-23

Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers…11.0 Jamal Adams, Seahawks…9.5 Donovan Wilson, Cowboys…8.5 Brandon Jones, Dolphins…8.0 Harrison Smith, Vikings…6.5 L'Jarius Sneed, Chiefs…6.5