Baker Mayfield's Rare Brush with Perfection

In 1971, the Elias Sports Bureau, on the NFL's requested, developed a formula called "passer rating" to better rank the passing performances of the league's quarterbacks. The statistical measure was adopted by the NFL in 1973. Passer rating combines four factors – completion percentage, yards per pass attempt, interception percentage and touchdown percentage – into one statistic using a complicated formula that assigns points in each category from zero to a rounded-up figure of 39.6. The point totals are added together to produce one number, which has a maximum value of 158.3.

Star quarterbacks often finish seasons with passer ratings of around 100. The best single-season passer rating ever was 122.5 by Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers in 2011. The best current career passer rating belongs to Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, who edges out Rodgers, 103.8 to 103.6.

No quarterback is ever going to get anywhere near the 158.3 mark for a career or even a single season. However, single-game perfect passer ratings are occasionally achieved. It's been done three times this season and nine times over the past three years. The most recent perfect performance belongs to none other than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield.

In the Buccaneers' 34-20 win over the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday, Mayfield completed 22 of 28 passes for 381 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. That's a completion rate of 78.6%, 13.6 yards per pass attempt, a 0.0% interception rate and a 14.2% touchdown percentage, all of which are above the threshold needed to get the maximum score in each category. It's the first "perfect game" of Mayfield's career.

This marked the third time a Tampa Bay quarterback has finished a game with a perfect passer rating (minimum 10 pass attempts). Those three are:

Baker Mayfield, at Green Bay, 12/17/23: 22 of 28, 381 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs

Tom Brady*, at Detroit, 12/26/20: 22 of 27, 348 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs

Craig Erickson, vs. Indianapolis, 9/11/94: 19 of 24, 313 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

(* Brady only played the first half of a 47-7 win over the Lions.)

Mayfield chose a historic place to have his first perfect passer rating, and not only because it was long the home of Rodgers, the patron saint of that stat. Mayfield is the first visiting passer ever to compile a perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field.

Mayfield's combination of statistics was particularly rare. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he was just the third player in league history to have a 158.3 passer rating in a road game in which he threw for at least 375 yards and at least four touchdowns. Nick Foles did it for the Eagles at Oakland on Nov. 3, 2013 and Ken O'Brien did it for the Jets in Seattle on Nov. 2, 1986.

Mayfield's favorite target on Sunday was wide receiver Chris Godwin who caught 10 passes on 12 targets for 155 yards. That marked Godwin's second 100-yard receiving game of the season and the 21st of his career, postseason included. Only Mike Evans, with 39, has more in Buccaneers history. Godwin's 155 yards represented the third-highest single game total of his career.

Chris Godwin's Top Five Games by Receiving Yardage

1. 184, at Atlanta, 11/24/19

2. 172, at L.A. Rams, 9/29/19

3. 155, at Green Bay, 12/17/23

4. 151, vs. Carolina, 10/13/19

5. 143, at Atlanta, 12/5/21

Godwin's 10 catches marked the sixth time he has reached double digits in that category in a single game. Only Mike Evans has done that more often in Buccaneer annals.

Most Games with 10+ Receptions, Buccaneers History

1. Mike Evans, 2014-23: 7

2. Chris Godwin, 2017:23: 6

3. James Wilder, 1981-89: 5

4t. Keyshawn Johnson, 2000-03: 4

4t. Vincent Jackson, 2012-16: 4