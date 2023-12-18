Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Baker Mayfield's Rare Brush with Perfection

Data Crunch: Baker Mayfield compiled just the third perfect single-game passer rating on Sunday and was the first visiting quarterback ever to do that at Lambeau Field…Plus, Mike Evans moved another run up the all-time TD catch ladder

Dec 18, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

data

In 1971, the Elias Sports Bureau, on the NFL's requested, developed a formula called "passer rating" to better rank the passing performances of the league's quarterbacks. The statistical measure was adopted by the NFL in 1973. Passer rating combines four factors – completion percentage, yards per pass attempt, interception percentage and touchdown percentage – into one statistic using a complicated formula that assigns points in each category from zero to a rounded-up figure of 39.6. The point totals are added together to produce one number, which has a maximum value of 158.3.

Star quarterbacks often finish seasons with passer ratings of around 100. The best single-season passer rating ever was 122.5 by Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers in 2011. The best current career passer rating belongs to Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, who edges out Rodgers, 103.8 to 103.6.

No quarterback is ever going to get anywhere near the 158.3 mark for a career or even a single season. However, single-game perfect passer ratings are occasionally achieved. It's been done three times this season and nine times over the past three years. The most recent perfect performance belongs to none other than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield.

In the Buccaneers' 34-20 win over the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday, Mayfield completed 22 of 28 passes for 381 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. That's a completion rate of 78.6%, 13.6 yards per pass attempt, a 0.0% interception rate and a 14.2% touchdown percentage, all of which are above the threshold needed to get the maximum score in each category. It's the first "perfect game" of Mayfield's career.

This marked the third time a Tampa Bay quarterback has finished a game with a perfect passer rating (minimum 10 pass attempts). Those three are:

  • Baker Mayfield, at Green Bay, 12/17/23: 22 of 28, 381 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs
  • Tom Brady*, at Detroit, 12/26/20: 22 of 27, 348 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs
  • Craig Erickson, vs. Indianapolis, 9/11/94: 19 of 24, 313 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

(* Brady only played the first half of a 47-7 win over the Lions.)

Mayfield chose a historic place to have his first perfect passer rating, and not only because it was long the home of Rodgers, the patron saint of that stat. Mayfield is the first visiting passer ever to compile a perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field.

Mayfield's combination of statistics was particularly rare. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he was just the third player in league history to have a 158.3 passer rating in a road game in which he threw for at least 375 yards and at least four touchdowns. Nick Foles did it for the Eagles at Oakland on Nov. 3, 2013 and Ken O'Brien did it for the Jets in Seattle on Nov. 2, 1986.

Mayfield's favorite target on Sunday was wide receiver Chris Godwin who caught 10 passes on 12 targets for 155 yards. That marked Godwin's second 100-yard receiving game of the season and the 21st of his career, postseason included. Only Mike Evans, with 39, has more in Buccaneers history. Godwin's 155 yards represented the third-highest single game total of his career.

Chris Godwin's Top Five Games by Receiving Yardage

1. 184, at Atlanta, 11/24/19

2. 172, at L.A. Rams, 9/29/19

3. 155, at Green Bay, 12/17/23

4. 151, vs. Carolina, 10/13/19

5. 143, at Atlanta, 12/5/21

Godwin's 10 catches marked the sixth time he has reached double digits in that category in a single game. Only Mike Evans has done that more often in Buccaneer annals.

Most Games with 10+ Receptions, Buccaneers History

1. Mike Evans, 2014-23: 7

2. Chris Godwin, 2017:23: 6

3. James Wilder, 1981-89: 5

4t. Keyshawn Johnson, 2000-03: 4

4t. Vincent Jackson, 2012-16: 4

Godwin's 10 catches increased his season total to a team-leading 68. He has now surpassed 60 receptions in five consecutive seasons and is one of only eight players in the NFL to have an active streak of that length.

Mayfield's four touchdown passes went to Evans, running back Rachaad White, tight end Ko Kieft and wide receiver David Moore. Both Kieft and Moore recorded their first touchdowns of the season, and Moore's score was his first as a Buccaneer. Kieft's score, a two-yard catch in the third quarter came on his first reception of the season. He is currently one of three players this season who have exactly one catch and one touchdown. The others are Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons and L.A. Chargers wide receiver Simi Fehoko.

Evans' touchdown was definitely not his first of the season. It was his 11th, marking the fifth time in 10 NFL seasons he has recorded 11 or more touchdown receptions. The rest of the players in franchise history have combined for one such campaign.

Most Touchdown Receptions, Single Season, Buccaneers History.

1. Mike Evans, 2021: 14

2. Mike Evans, 2020: 13

3t. Mike Evans, 2014: 12

3t. Mike Evans, 2016: 12

5t. Mike Evans, 2023: 11

5t. Mike Williams, 2010: 11

Evans' 19-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter was the 92nd of his career, and it moved him into a tie for 12th place in NFL history with Davante Adams and one of his former teammates, Rob Gronkowski. Evans has moved up a total of 19 spots on that list during the 2023 season, but it may not be until next year that he goes to the next rung on the ladder, as there is a big gap between 11th and 12th place.

NFL All-Time Touchdown Receptions Leaders

1. Jerry Rice: 197

2. Randy Moss: 156

3. Terrell Owens: 153

4. Cris Carter: 130

5. Marvin Harrison: 128

6. Larry Fitzgerald: 121

7. Antonio Gates: 116

8. Tony Gonzalez: 111

9t. Tim Brown: 100

9t. Steve Largent: 100

11. Don Hutson: 99

12t. Mike Evans: 92

12t. Davante Adams: 92

12t. Rob Gronkowski: 92

Every player on that list who was eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame prior to this year has already received a gold jacket. Antonio Gates is in his first year of eligibility.

White's touchdown came on a 26-yard catch-and-run of a seam pass in the third quarter. He finished the day with 139 yards from scrimmage, rushing 21 times for 89 yards and catching two passes for 50 yards. That marked the fourth straight game in which White has surpassed 100 yards from scrimmage and the seventh time he has done so this year. He is tied for third in that category among NFL running backs this season.

Most Games with 100-Plus Yards from Scrimmage, NFL Running Backs, 2023

1. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers: 11

2. James Cook, Bills: 8

3t. Rachaad White, Buccaneers: 7

3t. Kyren Williams, Rams: 7

5t. Alvin Kamara, Saints: 6

5t. Derrick Henry, Titans: 6

Overall, White now has 1,303 yards from scrimmage in 2023, which ranks third among all NFL running backs.

Most Yards from Scrimmage, NFL Running Backs, 2023

Table inside Article
Running Back Team Yards
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 1,801
James Cook Buffalo 1,401
Rachaad White Tampa Bay 1,303
Travis Etienne Jacksonville 1,248
Joe Nixon Cincinnati 1,156

White is just the second player in Buccaneers history to record over 1,000 rushing yards and over 750 receiving yards over the course of his first two seasons, joining Warrick Dunn on that list. White's touchdown was his eighth of the season and his seventh in the Bucs' last seven games. That's tied for the third most touchdowns in the NFL since Week Nine.

Most Touchdowns Scored, 2023, Weeks 9-15

1. Deebo Samuel, 49ers: 9

2. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins: 8

3t. Rachaad White, Buccaneers: 7

3t. Derrick Henry, Titans: 7

3t. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys: 7

3t. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers: 7

3t. Joe Mixon, Bengals: 7

Antoine Winfield Jr. led the Bucs' defense in Green Bay with 10 tackles and a forced fumble. His five forced fumbles are tied for the second most in the league.

Most Fumbles Forced, NFL, 2023

1. Bradley Chubb, Dolphins: 6

2t. Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers: 5

2t. Trent McDuffie, Chiefs: 5

2t. Khalil Mack, Chargers: 5

Linebacker Lavonte David added nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit while combining on a sack with outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett. David's nine tackles gave him 105 on the season and marked the 10th time in 12 NFL seasons that he has surpassed 100 in that category. He is only the third player in the NFL to have that many 100-tackle seasons since 2000.

Most 100-Tackle Seasons Since 2000

1. London Fletcher, St. Louis/Buffalo/Washington: 14

2. Bobby Wagner, Seattle/L.A. Rams: 11

3. Lavonte David, Tampa Bay: 10

4t. Keith Brooking, Atlanta/Dallas/Denver: 9

4t. Ray Lewis, Baltimore: 9

4t. Brian Urlacher, Chicago: 9

David's two tackles for loss pushed his season total to 16, which is tied for the fourth most in the NFL this season. This is the fourth time that David has recorded 100-plus tackles and 15-plus forced fumbles in a season. No other player in the NFL has more than two such seasons since tackles for loss became regularly tracked in 2006.

Barrett was given credit for the forced fumble on his shared sack with David, a play that ended Green Bay's final drive on Sunday. Barrett has the most strip-sacks in the league since he arrived in Tampa in 2019.

Most Strip-Sacks, NFL, 2019-23

1. Shaquil Barrett, Buccaneers: 15

2t. Myles Garrett, Browns: 13

2t. Haason Reddick, Cardinals/Panthers/Eagles: 13

2t. T.J. Watt, Steelers: 13

5. Chandler Jones, Cardinals/Raiders: 12

Kicker Chase McLaughlin had another perfect outing, hitting on field goals of 39 and 46 yards and making all four of his extra point attempts for a total of 10 points. McLaughlin is now 23 of 25 on field goal attempts this season for a success rate of 92.0%, which is tied for ninth in the NFL. He currently has the second best single-season field goal percentage in team history and he is less than a percentage point behind the record.

Highest Field Goal Percentage, Single Season, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Kicker Season Made Att. Pct.
Connor Barth 2011 26 28 92.9%
Chase McLaughlin 2023 19 21 92.0%
Ryan Succop 2020 28 31 90.3.%
Steve Christie 1990 23 27 85.2%
Connor Barth 2012 28 33 84.8%

Punter Jake Camarda was only asked to punt once against the Packers, but he boomed that kick 65 yards down to the Green Bay four-yard line, where it was downed. That marked Camarda's 15th punt of 60 or more yards this season, which is tied for the most in the NFL.

Related Content

news

Rachaad White Powers Resurgent Ground Game

Data Crunch: Second-year RB Rachaad White is among the NFL's leaders at his position in yards from scrimmage in 2023 after another 100-yard outing in Atlanta
news

A Cascade of Mike Evans Milestones

Data Crunch: Reaching 1,000 yards for an NFL record 10th straight season and moving into a tie for 13th all-time in touchdown catches was only the start of WR Mike Evans' big day in Sunday's win over Carolina
news

Rachaad White Hits Century Mark, Continues Torrid Run

Data Crunch: Bucs RB Rachaad White has been among the NFL's most productive backs over the last six weeks, and he notched his second career 100-yard rushing game on Sunday in Indianapolis
news

Lavonte David Supplants Rondé Barber on All-Time Tackle List

Data Crunch: A first-quarter sack in San Francisco made Lavonte David the second-leading tackler in franchise history, and Deven Thompkins had the Bucs' longest punt return in more than eight years
news

Rachaad White Catching Up to NFL Leaders

Data Crunch: In his first full season as a starter, Bucs RB Rachaad White has developed into one of the NFL's top pass-catching backs…Also, Mike Evans continued his climb up the NFL's all-time receiving charts
news

Mike Evans Joins 11,000 Club

Data Crunch: WR Mike Evans became the 39th player in NFL history to surpass 11,000 receiving yards on Sunday, while LB Lavonte David continued his recent barrage of tackles, tackles for loss and forced fumbles
news

Ageless Lavonte David Stacking Tackles

Data Crunch: In his 12th NFL season, David is producing tackles at a rapid rate and is closing in on a Hall of Famer on one list…Plus, Mike Evans climbs another rung on an all-time NFL ladder
news

Mike Evans Streaks Into Top 20 All Time

Data Crunch: With his 85th career touchdown catch, Mike Evans moved into a tie for 18th-place in NFL history in that category…On defense, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Shaquil Barrett all had noteworthy accomplishments
news

Lavonte David Inflates Impressive Career Totals

Data Crunch: Now in his 12th season, LB Lavonte David continues to produce numbers that rank among the top defenders in the NFL and in Buccaneers franchise history
news

Baker Mayfield Continues to Shine on Third Down

Data Crunch: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield has been the NFL's most effective passer on third downs this season and he had his best outing yet in that category on Sunday against the Saints
news

Mike Evans Joins 700 Club

Data Crunch: Mike Evans hit a new career milestone for receptions on Monday night and also moved into a tie for 21st all-time in TD catches…Lavonte David moved into 10th place on a Bucs all-time list and Jake Camarda blasted away again
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Baker Mayfield's Rare Brush with Perfection

Data Crunch: Baker Mayfield compiled just the third perfect single-game passer rating on Sunday and was the first visiting quarterback ever to do that at Lambeau Field…Plus, Mike Evans moved another run up the all-time TD catch ladder

Todd Bowles on Bucs Putting it Together vs. the Packers | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' 34-20 victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. HC Bowles discussed the offense 'gelling together', the continued good play of LB K.J. Britt and what leads to the Bucs' third down success.

Baker Mayfield or Chris Godwin? | Week 15 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs' thrilling win over the Packers in Green Bay…Fans will vote to pick the winner

What's Next: Division Title-Hunting Bucs Head Home to Face Jaguars

The Buccaneers will try to extend their winning streak to four games in Week 16 as the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are in their own battle for a division title, come to Tampa

Bucs vs. Packers Week 15 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 15 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers

Bucs vs. Packers Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 34-20

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Baker Mayfield Carves Up Packers as Bucs Keep Pace in South

Baker Mayfield's 381 passing yards and four touchdowns led the Buccaneers to a critical 34-20 road win in Green Bay and allowed them to remain in a tie with the Saints atop the NFC South

Baker Mayfield on Victory in Green Bay, 'Big Time' | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 34-20 victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. QB Mayfield discussed the team's playoff mentality, WR Chris Godwin's impact on the team and being hungry for more.

Bucs Brief: December 18, 2023

Listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers latest news brief presented by Team Reporter Casey Phillips.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech Following Bucs vs. Packers | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team following the Bucs' 34-20 Week 15 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Baker Throws PERFECT Game vs. Packers | First Away QB in HISTORY at Lambeau to Accomplish Feat

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield becomes the first visiting quarterback ever with a perfect Passer Rating (158.3) at Lambeau Field. The Bucs won 34-20!

Todd Bowles on Performance vs. Packers, 'Great Team Win' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 34-20 victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. HC Bowles discussed the victory in Green Bay, QB Baker Mayfield's excellence at Lambeau Field and young players continuing to rise to the occasion.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 34, Packers 20

The Buccaneers surge to victory over the Packers, 34-20

Best Photos From Bucs vs. Packers | Week 15

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 15 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Every Chris Godwin Catch from 155-Yard Day vs. Green Bay

Watch every Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin catch from his 155-yard game vs. the Green Bay Packers during Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Rachaad White's Best Plays from 139-Yard Game vs. Packers

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White's best plays from his 139-yard game vs. the Green Bay Packers during Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Chris Godwin on His 155-Yard Game, Baker Mayfield's Grit | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin spoke to the media following the Bucs' 34-20 victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. WR Godwin discussed the 'total team victory' against the Packers and getting hot at the right time.

Shaq Barrett on Building Momentum, Playing 'December Football' | Press Conference

Outside Linebacker Shaq Barrett spoke to the media following the Bucs' 34-20 victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. OLB Barrett discussed the overall performance against the Packers and making the right play at the right time.

David Moore Breaks Down His 52-Yard TD vs. Packers | Press Conference 

Wide Receiver David Moore spoke to the media following the Bucs' 34-20 victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. WR Moore discussed QB Baker Mayfield's big game and coming together as a team.

First Down And Moore! WR Goes for 52-Yard TD | Bucs vs. Packers Highlights

David Moore turns on the jets and runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.
Advertising