Baker Mayfield Reaches New Career Bests

Mayfield's 28 touchdown passes ties Jameis Winston (2016) for the fourth most in a single season in Buccaneers history. Against the Saints, he compiled a passer rating of 91.6, marking the 10th time in 16 games this season that he has finished a game with a rating of 90 or better. Only Tom Brady has done that more times in a season for Tampa Bay, with 12 such games in 2021 and 11 in 2020.

Godwin's touchdown catch was his second of the season and the 34th of his career. That moved him out of a tie for third place in team history in that category and into a tie for second with Ring of Honor member Jimmie Giles. Godwin also has a touchdown run this season and two such scores in his career for a total of 36 touchdowns, which ranks third in team history behind Mike Evans (95) and Mike Alstott (71).

Most Touchdown Receptions, Buccaneers History

1. Mike Evans, 94

2t. Chris Godwin, 34

2t. Jimmie Giles, 34

4. Cameron Brate, 33

5. Kevin House, 31

Godwin caught three passes for 81 yards against the Saints, while Evans hauled in three passes for 70 yards. Evans now has 1,233 receiving yards on the season, the third highest total of his career and the ninth most in a season in franchise history. In next week's season finale, Evans would move up to eighth on that list with 16 more yards, seventh with 34 yards, sixth with 55 yards, fifth with 89 yards and fourth with 101 yards. Godwin needs 27 more yards for his fourth career 1,000-yard season. That would also mark the fourth time that both Evans and Godwin have surpassed 1,000 yards in the same season, as they also did so in 2019, 2021 and 2022. The only other season in which the Buccaneers had two 1,000-yard receivers was 2014, when Evans partnered with Vincent Jackson on that feat.

While Evans is famously the first and only player in NFL history with 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons, Godwin would rank second in team history in such seasons with 27 yards in Charlotte. Currently, Godwin is tied with Jackson (2012-14) and Joey Galloway (2005-07) for second in that category.

Evans pushed his career total to 11,658 receiving yards, passing Calvin Johnson (11,619) for the sixth most by a player in his first 10 seasons in NFL history. The only players with more are Jerry Rice (13,275), Julio Jones (12,896), Torry Holt (12,660), Marvin Harrison (12,331) and Randy Moss (12,193).

On defense, Lavonte David led the team with 11 tackles, marking the sixth time this season he has had 10 or more stops in a game. Rookie outside linebacker Markees Watts recorded his first career sack when he chased Saints quarterback Derek Carr out of bounds for a six-yard loss. Follow rookie edge rusher Yaya Diaby had two tackles for loss, giving him 11 on the season and moving him ahead of teammate Calijah Kancey for first place in the NFL among rookies.

Most Tackles for Loss, NFL Rookies, 2023

1. Yaya Diaby, Buccaneers: 11

2t. Calijah Kancey, Buccaneers: 10

2t. Will Anderson, Texans: 10

4t. Jalen Carter, Eagles: 8

4t. Tuli Tuipulotu, Chargers: 8