Barth Feels Comfortable Back in Tampa

"Pat and I are good friends," said Barth. "We came in and talked immediately – nothing about football, just kind of about life and stuff. It's very rare that one guy stays with a team for their whole career anymore. You're just trying to build the best team you can to hopefully win a Super Bowl. We just come in and shake hands, we compete and laugh and have fun off the field."

"That's just the way it is," he said. "I've been through a lot of teams, a lot coaches now. I've met a lot of specialists. I always say I'm, going to treat people the way I want to be treated, no matter what. I haven't come in here any different, with any kind of attitude or anything. Just come in here [and] say 'Hi, what's up, man?' and we're just kind of back to where it was. It's been fun. It's great to put these colors on. This is kind of where I feel most comfortable, so it's cool to be back out here."