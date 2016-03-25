Battles Looming for Bucs on Special Teams

As far as special teams goes, it appears there will also be a healthy battle for the punt and kickoff return jobs.** In this case, however, the field of competitors is probably not completely set as the offseason begins. There is a chance the Buccaneers will add kick-return options in the coming months either through the draft or free agency. In the meantime, Koetter touched on a couple of existing options for punt returns, including one young receiver and one veteran cornerback.

"That's another position that's going to be open to consideration," he said. "We still have some guys that we have in mind. Guys on our current team right now, Adam Humphries would be a candidate for that. Brent Grimes is a guy that can go back there and catch it in a clutch. We'll still be adding to that as we go along."

Second-year wide receiver Kenny Bell last his rookie season to injured reserve but is hoping to carve out a role on offense in 2016. He might help his chances at being active on game day but proving useful in the return game, too.

"We're thinking of Kenny more as a kickoff return guy," said Koetter. "Kenny…maybe Charles Sims in that role, get him more touches."

Of course, the newly-adopted rule that gives the offense a starting point of the 25-yard line rather than the 20-yard line after a touchback on a kickoffs may make that job a little less important.