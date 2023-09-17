Bucs Smother Bears to Move to 2-0

Bears WR Chase Claypool got the Bears a first down by reaching past the sticks on an eight-yard sideline catch. Rookie RB Roschon Johnson too a toss-sweep left on the next snap and burst through a gap for a gain of 29 yards to the Bucs' 41. S Antoine Winfield Jr. prevented another big gain down the right sideline when he arrived just in time to dislodge the ball from the hands of TE Cole Kmet. However, Fields went to Kmet two more times and it was enough to gain a first down at the Bucs' 24. Fields held the ball too long on first down and was smothered by Vea and Diaby for a three-yard sack. Two plays later, Gill got Fields again, this time forcing a fumble, though Bears C Lucas Patrick was able to fall on it back at the Bucs' 34. After the two-minute warning, the Bears sent Cairo Santos out to try a 52-yard field goal and he made it to tie the game.

The Bucs got a first down on two plays, a pass over the middle to Otton and a shotgun handoff to White. Two more plays by White, a catch over the middle and a run, added up to 12 more and put the ball at the 50. The Bucs used their first timeout with 53 seconds left in the half, then Moore used a double-move to get open down the right sideline for a gain of 20 to the Chicago 23. Two plays later, Mayfield took off on a mad dash to the left sideline, picking up nine yards and drawing a personal foul for a late hit that put the ball at the Chicago seven with 14 seconds left. Neither a Mayfield keeper nor a pass attempt got the ball into the end zone so the Bucs settled for a 25-yard field goal as the clock ran out.

Vea delivered a big hit on Fields two plays into the first drive of the second half to force an errant throw but a draw play to Herbert gained enough for a first down. Tryon-Shoyinka shot around left tackle Braxton Jones for his second sack of the game a few snaps later, making it third-and-23, and a dumpoff to Johnson wasn't close to reaching the first-down marker. Chicago's punt rolled to a stop at the opposite 21 but a holding call made the Bucs start their first drive of the second half back at their own 11.

Two plays into the drive, Mayfield scrambled left and threw a sideline lob to Evans, who not only leaped to bring it in but then spun off S Elijah Hicks and took off down the field for a total gain of 36 yards. Three plays later, on third-and-one, Mayfield escaped pressure and got off a short pass to TE David Wells that just put the ball over the line to gain. Mayfield then made a remarkable throw on the next third down, slinging it side-armed to Otton as he was being brought to the ground, which was good for five yards to make it fourth-and-two at the Chicago 32. The Bucs went for it and White kept the drive alive by getting around right end on a sweep for a first down at the 28. Two plays later, Wells caught a short pass out to the left but cornerback Jaylon Johnson was able to poke it out of his hands for a fumble. The ball bounced all the way back into the Bucs' backfield, where Mayfield fell on it save the possession. That was a good thing, because on the next play, on third-and-14, Mayfield threw off his back foot and got a perfect arcing pass to Evans in the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown that put the Bucs up by 10 points.

The Bears converted the first two third downs of their next drive, one on a middle screen to Kmet that needed eight and got nine and the second a tough run through traffic that just got to the line to gain. Devin White forced another third down with a hit on Fields that produced what was initially ruled a fumble, recovered by Christian Izien, but was reviewed and changed to an incomplete pass. On the next play, CB Zyon McCollum made a leaping interception on the right sideline but the play was also reviewed and changed to an incompletion. The ensuing punt bounced to a stop at the Bucs' 20, with 32 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Bucs' next drive took the game into the fourth quarter but didn't last long as a third-and-10 pass over the middle to Otton was stopped a yard short, though it took three defenders to keep Otton from fighting his way to the line. Camarda's punt bounced out of bounds at the Chicago 16. The Bears' next drive was a quick one, too, as pressures by Logan Hall and Greg Gaines led to second and third-down incompletions. The Bears' punt went out of bounds at the Bucs' 35 with 12:31 left in regulation.

A holding call on Evans erased a good gain on a screen pass to Godwin and put the Bucs into a second-and-18 hole. White stiff-armed a defender to get nine yards on a dumpoff pass. Mayfield somehow eluded what seemed like a sure sack on third down but his hurried pass to Evans came up three yard short and the Bucs had to punt. This time, Camarda hung his kick very high and it was fair caught at the Bears' 10.

Chicago got one quick first down and then picked up a big gain with a misdirection screen to Herbert that went for 23 yards. Fields dropped a shotgun snap on the next play and ended up with an eight-yard loss, eventually leading to a third-and-10 at the Bears' 46. Fields had a lot of time to throw on third down and was able to get the ball to an open Moore for another 22 yards and a first down at the Bucs' 32. CB Jamel Dean had to be helped up after the play, stopping the clock at 7:09. The Bears picked up a blitz, allowing Fields to find Moore again on the left sideline. He had an open shot to the end zone but wasn't able to stay inbounds. That only delayed the Bears' touchdown slightly, as Fields zipped a 20-yard touchdown pass through traffic to Claypool.

With their lead down to three points, the Bucs took over again at their own 25 following a touchback. A five-yard run by White and a play-action throwaway quickly made it third-and-five but the Bucs kept the play alive with a tunnel-screen to White that he turned up for a gain of eight. White ran twice more, bouncing the second one out to the right for 13 yards and a first down just across midfield. A false start penalty on Luke Goedeke stopped the clock at 3:27 and pushed the ball back into Bucs territory. One run each by Tucker and White were bottled up and the Bears called a timeout with 2:43 left. Mayfield hit Godwin at the Bears' 43 on third down and Chicago used another timeout at the 2:38 mark prior to Camarda's punt. Camarda was able to drop his kick down at the Bears' seven-yard line.

The Bucs gave the Bears a little boost at the beginning of the drive with an offsides penalty but an offensive pass interference call evened that out and put the ball back at the six. On the next play, Barrett sniffed out another attempted screen to Herbert and picked it off at the four. With the help of several teammates pushing him from behind, Barrett was able to power his way into the end zone for the score.