Bengals WR Green says sore shoulder feeling better

CINCINNATI (AP) - Receiver A.J. Green raised his right arm to shoulder level and smiled at the progress.

The Bengals rookie felt noticeable improvement Tuesday. He sprained his right shoulder during a 20-13 win at St. Louis on Sunday that kept Cincinnati (8-6) in playoff contention.

Green got hurt in the first half, when he landed hard. He left the field for an examination but returned and played the second half, finishing with a team-high six catches for 115 yards. The first-round draft pick is the most valuable receiver in a passing game that's been in a lull lately.