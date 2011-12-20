Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bengals WR Green says sore shoulder feeling better

Dec 20, 2011

CINCINNATI (AP) - Receiver A.J. Green raised his right arm to shoulder level and smiled at the progress.

The Bengals rookie felt noticeable improvement Tuesday. He sprained his right shoulder during a 20-13 win at St. Louis on Sunday that kept Cincinnati (8-6) in playoff contention.

Green got hurt in the first half, when he landed hard. He left the field for an examination but returned and played the second half, finishing with a team-high six catches for 115 yards. The first-round draft pick is the most valuable receiver in a passing game that's been in a lull lately.

Andy Dalton has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in each of the last three games. No receiver other than Green has made much impact. He expects to play Saturday against Arizona (7-7).

