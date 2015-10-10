Blake Bortles on Winston's Development

Jacksonville started last season with the idea of letting Bortles learn from the sideline as veteran Chad Henne led the offense. However, with the Jags starting off with consecutive losses and falling behind Pittsburgh in Game Three, Bradley went to his rookie. The Jaguars lived with the young passer's growing pains, and as a result Bortles is probably farther along in his first full season as a starter than he would have been otherwise.

"I think both sides have pros and cons," said Bortles. "You look back and [sitting] was kind of the thing to do years ago and now the thing is to play right away. So I think there's good and bad to both of it. For me personally and my take on it is I think the faster or the sooner I can get live reps, the better. I think you learn quicker doing it in action. I think you get used to the speed of the game, I think you get more comfortable in the game the sooner you do it. You get [more quickly] adjusted I guess is what I'm trying to say. I know I enjoyed that. I was able to sit for two games and was able to learn, take some stuff from that, and then you try to implement that into your game. But you're going to see things on the field that you're not able to see on the sidelines, so it's just I think how quickly can you adjust."