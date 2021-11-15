Bloomin' Brands and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team Up For A Hometown Partnership 

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLMN) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a multi-year partnership that brings two Tampa Bay staples together, giving fans what they love most - championship football and delicious food.

"Call it a match made in Tampa that includes the reigning Super Bowl champions and a locally born and raised award-winning company of restaurants," said Danielle Vona, Chief Marketing Officer for Bloomin' Brands. "Both the Bucs and Bloomin' Brands have deep roots in Tampa and this partnership is an extension of our more than 30-year commitment to support our community and be a good neighbor."

The multi-year agreement includes marketing rights that connect the Buccaneers with Bloomin' Brands and its portfolio of restaurants – Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, and the new fast-casual Aussie Grill by Outback Steakhouse. The partnership also includes an Aussie Grill concession stand at Raymond James Stadium on the main concourse level at the Fifth Third Bank Gate (formerly Gate D).

"Bloomin' Brands is an iconic Tampa Bay area success story with deep ties to our entire region and we are excited to team up with them through this new partnership that incorporates promotional as well as an in-stadium elements," said Brian Ford, Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer. "We are constantly seeking to improve the in-stadium experience and the addition of the Aussie Grill at Raymond James Stadium this season is another step in ensuring that our fans enjoy the very best gameday food offerings."

To celebrate this new partnership, Outback Steakhouse is offering guests the opportunity to snag an exclusive 2020 World Champions Buccaneers souvenir tumbler beginning November 17 at 25 participating locations* throughout Tampa Bay. The first 500 guests who purchase any Coca-Cola product through Curbside Takeaway at each restaurant will receive the tumbler while supplies last.