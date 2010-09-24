Book It! GFF Gives Fans Another Chance to Help





Thanks to the outpouring of fan support before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' September 12 win over the Cleveland Browns, teachers throughout the Tampa Bay area will be able to provide underprivileged students with much-needed supplies throughout the school year.

Fans who supported the Glazer Family Foundation's School Supply Drive during the Buccaneers' home opener now have another tremendous opportunity to help those less fortunate. As the Buccaneers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, September 26, the Foundation will conduct a Book Drive to benefit Goodwill Industries-Suncoast.

Through its BookWorks program, Goodwill Industries-Suncoast, one of the state's leading nonprofit organizations in supporting Florida's elderly, unemployed and underprivileged communities, distributes new or gently used books into the hands of disadvantaged families and individuals. On Sunday, volunteers will collect donated books at the yellow collection stations outside all gates and club entrances at Raymond James Stadium.

Fans are asked to donate books for people of all ages. Any fan who makes a donation will have the chance to win a piece of autographed Buccaneers memorabilia.

The Glazer Family Foundation is dedicated to assisting charitable and educational causes in the West Central Florida region. The Foundation aids established not-for-profit organizations that work with youth and families to help identify and create programs which support positive social and economic development within our communities. The Glazers, who own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, established the Foundation in 1999. Since that time, the Glazer Family Foundation has given millions of dollars in programs, grants, tickets and merchandise to the Tampa Bay area. Most recently, the Foundation donated $5 million toward the construction of the new Glazer Children's Museum in downtown Tampa, which opens this Saturday, September 25. Visit GlazerFamilyFoundation.org for more information.

Sunday's book drive will be the second of six gameday drives the Glazer Family Foundation will conduct at Buccaneer home games this season. The following games will also feature drives: